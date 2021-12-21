Where to watch MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2021: Live streaming details, time, date, lineup, and more

The long-awaited MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2021 music festival is ready to take place with a list of artist lineups, and fans are eager to tune in.

After a seemingly rocking and superb end at KBS Song Festival on December 17, the next festival lined up is SBS Gayo Daejeon. The broadcast giants MBC will host its MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2021 music show.

5REDVELVET @5REDVELVET



#REDVELVET @RVsmtown

naver.me/FNQvyfw2 [INFO] RED VELVET will attend the 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Together, broadcast on December 31 8:40pm KST. [INFO] RED VELVET will attend the 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: Together, broadcast on December 31 8:40pm KST.#REDVELVET @RVsmtownnaver.me/FNQvyfw2 https://t.co/B7dHlacgFt

Unfortunately, this time the MBC Gayo Daejejeon will have a non-face-to-face audience. It was decided before that the festival would have a live audience, but to tackle and control the spread of COVID-19, the makers of the show resolved to hold the show online where fans can celebrate the holidays and groove from the comfort of their homes.

MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2021 artists lineup and more

The MBC Gayo Daejejeon 2021 song festival released its list of artist lineup on December 20. It will indeed be an eventful night considering it will be the last music show by broadcast giant MBC for the year 2021.

A total of 36 K-Pop artists will be attending and performing at the show, including MSG, Im Young Woong, 10CM, Norazo, ASTRO, MAMAMOO, Song GA In, NCT DREAM, NCT 127, THE BOYZ, Kim Yeon Ja, Celeb Five, IVE, Brave Girls, Oh My Girl, Red Velvet, YB, Wannabe's unit groups M.O.M and Jung Sang Dong Gi.

KPOP WORLD INA @kpopers_family



the show will be held ontact without audience

entertain.naver.com/now/read?oid=6… 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon performers lineup for annual year show on December 31st, hosted by Girls Generation Im YoonA, 2PM Lee Junho, and Jang Sungkyuthe show will be held ontact without audience 2021 MBC Gayo Daejejeon performers lineup for annual year show on December 31st, hosted by Girls Generation Im YoonA, 2PM Lee Junho, and Jang Sungkyuthe show will be held ontact without audienceentertain.naver.com/now/read?oid=6… https://t.co/vdtaVDFR6v

The hosts of the show will be Girl's Generation's Yoona, 2PM's Junho, who appeared in the K-Drama series The Red Sleeve, and Jang Sung Kyu (TV presenter).

The show will go live on December 31, at 8.40 pm KST (6.40 am ET) on MBC Kpop's YouTube Channel for International Fans and will be telecast on the MBC channel for South Korean residents.

Fan reaction and excitement for the MBC Gayo Daejejeon Song Festival 2021

Fans took to social media to display their level of participation and eagerness to see their idols perform their previous year's hit singles and choreography one last time before the new year begins:

코코 ♡ @giselleskr aespa and Yoona at the 2021 MBC Gayo!!!! aespa and Yoona at the 2021 MBC Gayo!!!!

♔seedi♔ @reivaestr_ it's a yearly tradition of red velvet to do this hug on mbc gayo to welcome the incoming new year. this mbc gayo 2021, I hope we got witness them doing this again. 😍 it's a yearly tradition of red velvet to do this hug on mbc gayo to welcome the incoming new year. this mbc gayo 2021, I hope we got witness them doing this again. 😍 https://t.co/Xm1WLqrvci

0026yoyo 🌌🌸🌌 @oyoy6200 oooohh hyunggu is really going to mbc gayo daejaejeon... ooohhhh oooohh hyunggu is really going to mbc gayo daejaejeon... ooohhhh https://t.co/stMkR2FyKF

Also Read Article Continues below

The tracks released this year are packed with emotions, thus enabling both artists and listeners to express themselves. The song festival will be a night to remember by fans and all individuals who will all tune in to see and discover a whole new world of talent and exciting performances.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar