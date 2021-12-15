Where to watch KBS Gayo Daechukje 2021: Live streaming details, date, time, lineup, and more 

KBS Gayo Daechukje 2021 has officially announced its dates. This year's theme is "WITH", hoping to build a stage where everyone from around the globe can sit back and enjoy as well as support those who are going through trying times due to the pandemic.

In this article, we have listed everything that you need to know for the one of the most eagerly-awaited events of the year:

When and where to watch KBS Gayo Daechukje 2021 song festival

The KBS Gayo Daechukje Song Festival of 2021 will welcome a limited live audience at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Yeongdeungpo in Seoul. COVID-19 protocols will be followed at the venue and the three-hour long event is set to be broadcast on Friday, December 17, 2021, starting at 8:30 pm KST on KBS2.

This year's hosts include ASTRO member Cha Eun-Woo, AOA member Seolhyun , and SF9 member Rawoon.

KBS Gao Daechukje 2021 performing artist lineup

KBS announced its performing artists of 2021, which includes: Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Kang Daniel, The Boyz, Stray Kids, ITZY, TOMORROW x TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, aespa, and Lee Mu Jin.

The 2020 KBS Gayo Daechukje (Song Festival) had international stars such as BTS, TWICE, Seventeen, NCT, Park Jin-young, Sunmi, Taemin, Paul Kim, Kim Yeon-ja, Sul Woon-do and Jessi.

Special unit performances

Fans can expect another year of exciting collabs and duets at KBS Song Festival 2021. Earlier, the organizers announced that HYBE labelmates TXT and ENHYPEN would be performing a cover collaboration. It was further announced that SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and DK would be performing a duet together on the show.

A girl group collaboration is also on its way with nine members from six top girl groups of 2021: Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ITZY, STAYC, and IVE. The girls will perform Girls' Generation's "Way To Go".

Live streaming details

The live show will be screened on KB2 from 8:30 pm KST. People from various parts of the world can stream the vibrant and beguiling event from the comfort of their homes on the official website of the broadcasting network and KBS World TV's YouTube channel.

