Two ONEUS members halt activities due to health concerns, fans lash out at agency

ONEUS’ agency RBW released a statement announcing members Leedo and Xion’s hiatus from group activities. Both idols are experiencing health issues that require them to take time off. Leedo was diagnosed with skin inflammation while Xion sprained his knee. The statement also shared that members are currently undergoing treatment.
Fans have lashed out at RBW following the January 12 news.
ONEUS’ Leedo and Xion halt activities, fans demand agency do a better job
The six-member boy band ONEUS’ latest activities will see the absence of members Leedo and Xion. On January 12, RBW, the group’s agency, released a statement announcing that the duo would be taking a break from all activities to recuperate from certain health concerns.
Leedo will be taking a one-week break and Xion, two weeks, stated the agency. The members were seen limping at the fansign meeting on January 7, which worried fans. As per the agency’s statement, both members expressed their earnest desire to participate in the event despite feeling sick.
The statement explained further that Leedo suffered from “skin inflammation on the soles of his feet.” Xion ended up straining his knee and is wearing a knee brace. It also mentioned a medical professional’s advice to Xion to “take it easy” on January 5. Hence, Xion will be taking time off for one or two weeks.
RBW assured fans that the artists’ health is their top priority while adding that the members are following medical professionals’ guidance. It also stated that they take fans’ concerns seriously. Read the entire statement on Daum Fancafe here.
With the agency acknowledging the members’ health concerns comes another problem - they were informed too late. ONEUS’ fandom, TO MOON, criticized the company for delaying the news and letting its artists work despite health problems.
Moreover, on the day of the fan meet, January 7, fans trended the group’s name and demanded answers from the agency. With no official updates in sight, RBW announced an upcoming fan meet scheduled for January 22, just a day before the members’ break announcement.
Fans are also furious as the group is scheduled to perform at the LIVENow show on January 29. While they believe canceling the LIVENow performance might not be feasible, they are demanding that the agency let all members rest and cancel the fan meet instead.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Meanwhile, on January 13 KST, the group announced its U.S. tour with a dramatic teaser listing 14 cities. RBW will release more details about the tour later.