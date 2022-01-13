Two ONEUS members halt activities due to health concerns, fans lash out at agency

ONEUS’ agency RBW released a statement announcing members Leedo and Xion’s hiatus from group activities. Both idols are experiencing health issues that require them to take time off. Leedo was diagnosed with skin inflammation while Xion sprained his knee. The statement also shared that members are currently undergoing treatment.

Fans have lashed out at RBW following the January 12 news.

ONEUS’ Leedo and Xion halt activities, fans demand agency do a better job

The six-member boy band ONEUS’ latest activities will see the absence of members Leedo and Xion. On January 12, RBW, the group’s agency, released a statement announcing that the duo would be taking a break from all activities to recuperate from certain health concerns.

Leedo will be taking a one-week break and Xion, two weeks, stated the agency. The members were seen limping at the fansign meeting on January 7, which worried fans. As per the agency’s statement, both members expressed their earnest desire to participate in the event despite feeling sick.

The statement explained further that Leedo suffered from “skin inflammation on the soles of his feet.” Xion ended up straining his knee and is wearing a knee brace. It also mentioned a medical professional’s advice to Xion to “take it easy” on January 5. Hence, Xion will be taking time off for one or two weeks.

RBW assured fans that the artists’ health is their top priority while adding that the members are following medical professionals’ guidance. It also stated that they take fans’ concerns seriously. Read the entire statement on Daum Fancafe here.

nini 🐑 @seoholistic ONEUS @official_ONEUS #원어스]



<원어스(ONEUS) 이도,

시온 관련 안내 >



상세 안내

m.cafe.daum.net/RBWBOYZ/T6yH/3… <원어스(ONEUS) 이도,시온 관련 안내상세 안내 [#원어스]<원어스(ONEUS) 이도,시온 관련 안내📢>✔ 상세 안내🔗 m.cafe.daum.net/RBWBOYZ/T6yH/3… rbw’s statement in summary: yea the members are unwell we went to the doctor and they were asked to rest but the members still insisted so its not our fault twitter.com/official_oneus… rbw’s statement in summary: yea the members are unwell we went to the doctor and they were asked to rest but the members still insisted so its not our fault twitter.com/official_oneus…

With the agency acknowledging the members’ health concerns comes another problem - they were informed too late. ONEUS’ fandom, TO MOON, criticized the company for delaying the news and letting its artists work despite health problems.

Moreover, on the day of the fan meet, January 7, fans trended the group’s name and demanded answers from the agency. With no official updates in sight, RBW announced an upcoming fan meet scheduled for January 22, just a day before the members’ break announcement.

lou @meIanieking rbw in such a silly goofy mood for not making a statement that 2 oneus members are injured and then going against medical advice by sending them on schedules still rbw in such a silly goofy mood for not making a statement that 2 oneus members are injured and then going against medical advice by sending them on schedules still

ꜰᴀɪᴛʜ ɪɴ ʟᴇᴇᴅᴏ @faithinleedo



Now about our concerns, what are the plan for the future? Are they gonna rest? Will you cancel the event?



Because it's stupid to pretend to not understand our demand. @official_ONEUS Thank you for the statement. Though unsatisfactory, baby steps.Now about our concerns, what are the plan for the future? Are they gonna rest? Will you cancel the event?Because it's stupid to pretend to not understand our demand. @official_ONEUS Thank you for the statement. Though unsatisfactory, baby steps.Now about our concerns, what are the plan for the future? Are they gonna rest? Will you cancel the event?Because it's stupid to pretend to not understand our demand.

nikki :)) @awwwkwardasian @meIanieking They said the members insisted on going so they let them. They clearly didn’t try to stop them or convince them that it wasn’t a good idea. @meIanieking They said the members insisted on going so they let them. They clearly didn’t try to stop them or convince them that it wasn’t a good idea.

PJ 🐯 loves hwanwoong @ahoeforwoongie Instead of having fancalls/fansigns can I pay for oneus to rest?? Instead of having fancalls/fansigns can I pay for oneus to rest??

Coffee/Sam | PINNED Holiday Cards Update @ccccoffeebreak Also, passing the blame to "Leedo and Xion wanted to do the events!" is infuriating and unnecessary. Even if they expressed their desire, the company should have stepped in (or better yet not even schedule these events in the first place) and made them rest Also, passing the blame to "Leedo and Xion wanted to do the events!" is infuriating and unnecessary. Even if they expressed their desire, the company should have stepped in (or better yet not even schedule these events in the first place) and made them rest

\\ᵛ 🍎 @0094line the thing is there's no reason for rbw to be overworking oneus they have enough artists to easily distribute weight of promos and profit but rbw would rather put it all in one group than invest and work to make all their artists marketable and able to make them profit the thing is there's no reason for rbw to be overworking oneus they have enough artists to easily distribute weight of promos and profit but rbw would rather put it all in one group than invest and work to make all their artists marketable and able to make them profit

suzi⚘️ @keonjun_ ONEUS @official_ONEUS #원어스]



우리 투문 여러분 1월 29일

에서 최초로

전세계 라이브 스트리밍 공연을

진행합니다 🏻



티켓은 LIVE NOW 공식 홈페이지에서

구매 가능하오니 투문 여러분의

많은 관심 부탁드려요



live-now.com/en-int/page/on…



#ONEUS #LIVENow 우리 투문 여러분 1월 29일 @livenowglobal 에서 최초로전세계 라이브 스트리밍 공연을진행합니다티켓은 LIVE NOW 공식 홈페이지에서구매 가능하오니 투문 여러분의많은 관심 부탁드려요 #ONEUS onLIVENow [#원어스]우리 투문 여러분 1월 29일 @livenowglobal 에서 최초로 전세계 라이브 스트리밍 공연을 진행합니다🙌🏻 티켓은 LIVE NOW 공식 홈페이지에서구매 가능하오니 투문 여러분의 많은 관심 부탁드려요💙🔗 live-now.com/en-int/page/on…#ONEUS #LIVENow #ONEUSonLIVENow https://t.co/htuypTLvkG listen I love y'all but if those boys don't get a chance to rest everyone's gonna have problems twitter.com/official_ONEUS… listen I love y'all but if those boys don't get a chance to rest everyone's gonna have problems twitter.com/official_ONEUS…

Fans are also furious as the group is scheduled to perform at the LIVENow show on January 29. While they believe canceling the LIVENow performance might not be feasible, they are demanding that the agency let all members rest and cancel the fan meet instead.

Meanwhile, on January 13 KST, the group announced its U.S. tour with a dramatic teaser listing 14 cities. RBW will release more details about the tour later.

Edited by R. Elahi