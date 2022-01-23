Who is PRIKIL? All about FNC Entertainment's 2022 K-pop girl group

FNC Entertainment's new girl group name and members were revealed on January 23, 2022. The group is said to debut later this year.

The South Korean entertainment label has created a stir on social media platforms with the announcement of its newly-formed Japanese-pop girl group. The agency is known for famous K-pop groups like F.T. Island, CNBLUE, AOA, N.Flying, SF9, Cherry Bullet (under the sub-label FNC W), and P1Harmony.

FNC Entertainment and NTV: Who is Princess

On January 23, 2022, FNC Entertainment announced its new girl group members and group name for the winners of the survival show Who is Princess. The show was co-produced by FNC and Japanese TV channel NTV.

The Japanese group consists of five members: Rinko, Yukino, Rin and Uta. The girls were introduced through the opening of their official accounts on Twitter and Instagram. The group's name was also revealed to be PRIKIL which means Princesses who are here to kill the stage.

The group's logo video has also been posted on their Twitter account for netizens to welcome the girls. Their logo is written in bold letters with a silver color which then bursts into a silver crown. Suddenly, the crown (logo) and group name (PRIKIL) transforms into a shimmering pink color.

Fans have stormed the Twitterverse to congratulate the girls for winning the survival show, and for forming as a group under FNC Entertainment. The agency has revealed that the group will debut soon this year and until then netizens can show their support and look forward to the iconic making of a new girl group.

Memebers of PRIKIL

The announcement comes as a spoiler for viewers who are following the show because the final episode where the contestants prepare for their last mission will be airing on January 25, 2022.

Nevertheless, here are some full profile pictures of the newly formed Japanese-pop girl group:

Uta

Nana

Rinko

Yukino

Rin

More details on the Japanese girl group will be announced soon. PRIKIL is FNC Entertainment's first Japanese-pop girl group and fans are excited for their debut. They are eager to witness the rise of PRIKIL and the creative concepts that the group would introduce to the music industry.

Edited by Danyal Arabi