Ex-AOA member Jimin posts a picture on Instagram sitting in a recording studio

Former AOA member Jimin returned to Instagram to post a picture with a simple caption "Thank You." The singer activated her Instagram account after a year-long break.

Jimin deleted her social media profile following allegations of bullying by former group member Mina. The singer left the group back in 2020.

Former AOA member Jimin is back on Instagram, fans react to her post

On January 15, 2022, Shin Ji-min (stage name Jimin) took to Instagram to post a picture of herself sitting in a recording studio. She captioned the post with a simple "Thank You."

In the picture, the 31-year-old South Korean rapper and singer wore a vibrant floral sweater and sat in a chair with headphones on. Next to her was an all-in-one mixer set and a microphone.

Fans were quick to speculate if the idol was creating new music. They also guessed that her caption was directed at FNC Entertainment, her past agency. Nonetheless, fans welcomed Jimin back and are looking forward to her next journey.

Knetz react to Jimi's return (Image via Instagram/@jiminbay_18)

Fans are expecting new music (Image via Instagram/@jiminbaby_18)

K-pop girl group AOA (Ace of Angels)

The K-pop group debuted as an eight-member girl band in August 2012. It operated as two sub-units, a band and a dance group. The band disbanded due to the success of the dance group.

Since then, other members started leaving. Some left to pursue different careers, while others didn't want to renew their contract.

In 2020 FNC Entertainment announced that AOA member Jimin would leave the group. With this followed allegations of bullying by former member Mina. She claimed that groupmate Jimin had bullied four members, including her. However, the full truth behind the incident hasn't been revealed.

Later, group member Yuna announced her departure from FNC after her contract ended. As a result of this, the subgroup disbanded.

Recently, on January 13, 2022, FNC Entertainment released a statement confirming the end of Jimin's contract.

The agency stated:

"Hello, this is FNC Entertainment. We are informing you that the exclusive contract period with our artist Jimin ended on January 12, 2022. We would like to express our gratitude to Jimin, who has been active as a singer in our company for the past nine years. Although our relationship [with Jimin] has ended, please show warm encouragement and support for Jimin’s future endeavors. Thank you".

Also Read Article Continues below

On January 7, 2022, Jimin released a new track on SoundCloud called DODO - Suddenly. She pasted the link of the song on her Instagram bio. Fans can easily access the given link and vibe to her catchy tune.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider