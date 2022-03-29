P Nation's first K-pop boy group TNX to debut in mid-May

P Nation has shared some incredible news with fans and has created a buzz on the internet. The South Korean record label announced the debut date of its first-ever K-pop boy group TNX. The rookie boy group is set to release their debut album on May 17, 2022.

With the K-pop music industry on the rise, multiple solo artists and K-pop groups are emerging and spreading their wings in the music world, with each bringing their own unique style and talent. The K-wave increases each day with artists performing their best and releasing music that is enjoyed by all.

The new year has already seen numerous comebacks from world-famous K-pop boy and girl groups, as well as the creation of new ones.

P Nation creates official accounts for TNX

On March 29, 2022, South Korean record label and entertainment agency P Nation created social media accounts for the debut of its rookie K-pop boy group TNX.

The group’s name stands for ‘The New Six’ and consists of a six-member lineup of Woo Kyung Jun, Choi Tae Hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Cheon Jun Hyeok, Eun Hwi, and Oh Sung Jun.

These six idols are all debut-team winners of the SBS survival program LOUD. On the show, South Korean singer Psy and JYP Entertainment’s executive director and founder Park Jin-young appeared as judges and selected seven participants for the winning team, including the Japanese contestant Tanaka Koi.

However, due to Tanaka Koi’s young age, P Nation decided that it would be best for the trainee to continue focusing on practicing and upgrading his skills in preparation for his debut in the future. The agency also said that it would provide the young trainee with all the support for his development as an artist.

TNX @TNX_twt

굉장히 오랜만이네요

숨 참으신 만큼 열심히 달려봅시다

여러분 고맙고 사랑해유



#오성준 #SungJun 여러분 TNX 오성준으로 돌아왔습니다!!굉장히 오랜만이네요숨 참으신 만큼 열심히 달려봅시다여러분 고맙고 사랑해유 여러분 TNX 오성준으로 돌아왔습니다!!🙉 굉장히 오랜만이네요💙 숨 참으신 만큼 열심히 달려봅시다🔥여러분 고맙고 사랑해유❤️❤️#오성준 #SungJun https://t.co/OrwSch4aMa

Meanwhile, TNX will make its debut on May 17, 2022, at 6:00 pm KST. With the group's debut date set, the agency also launched official social media platforms for TNX and excited fans for the much-awaited music release of the new group.

Fans react to TNX's debut news

Upon hearing the news, fans sprang up and rushed over to social media platforms to express their excitement about TNX’s debut. Fans also shared several images and videos of the members from the days when they were contestants on the survival program LOUD.

South Korean soloist Psy is the founder of P Nation. Currently, the agency represents world-famous K-pop superstars like Jessi, HyunA, DAWN, Heize, Crush, Swings, and Penomeco.

The entertainment agency is in continuous search of talent, whether it be in dance, music, or rap, and has announced several auditions in the past for the same.

