Tanaka Koki will not be debuting with P NATION's upcoming boy group LOUD

P NATION's youngest trainee, Tanaka Koki, will not be debuting with the rest of the team members. This news comes after several debates erupted among netizens who were concerned about his age.

The agency selected seven participants: Eun Hwi, Daniel Jikal, Cheon Jun Hyuk, Oh Sung Jun, Choi Tae Hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Tanaka Koki, and Woo Kyung Jun from LOUD to debut as its first boy group .

Park Jin-young's JYP and Psy's P NATION together began a boy group project in November, 2020. Various participants with different nationalities and strengths were chosen and presented on stage for a boy group debut.

Soon after, the agency posted pictures of the group on its official social media handles. Fans quickly expressed their opinions on the decision to debut Tanaka Koki in K-pop’s vigorous and competitive industry.

On January 24, 2022, the agency released an official statement announcing that Tanaka Koki would no longer be debuting with LOUD. The label said:

"Hello. This is P NATION. First of all, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of you for your love and interest in our upcoming idol group selected through the SBS program LOUD."

"With this notice, we would like to inform you of TANAKA KOKI’s next steps and plans for the future. Since his appearance on the SBS program LOUD, KOKI joined P NATION and has been training in preparing for his debut with a sincere and passionate attitude."

"After much deliberation, KOKI himself, his parents, and the agency have collectively agreed that it would be in KOKI’s best interests to pursue further training before making his official debut. Although KOKI will not be a member of the upcoming idol group debuting through the SBS program LOUD, he will continue with P NATION in honing his skills to ensure that his performance will embody his full potential."

"Our agency is committed to providing full support for KOKI in all stages of his development as an artist, including comprehensive training and care, until he is ready for his official debut. We are confident in KOKI’s ability to fulfil his dream, with his indisputable talent and tenacity. At this time, we ask for your continued support and love for TANAKA KOKI, who will continue to grow and evolve with P NATION. Thank you."

While the other group members are falling in the age range of 16 to 19 years, Tanaka Koki is 12-years-old in Korean age. Some fans have stated that despite Tanaka ranking number one out of 70+ contestants, and his incredible talent, it only seems fit for him to gain more training.

Fan reactions to Tanaka Koki's latest news

On the other side of the spectrum, fans of the show and group took to Twitterverse to express their support and shower Koki with positivity. They wished him the best for his future endeavors and trust Psy to take good care of him.

Meanwhile, LOUD performed their title track 180 Degrees on the grand finale of the show on September 11, 2021. The other members of LOUD will proceed to make their first debut and fans are looking forward to their new journey.

