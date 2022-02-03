HyunA and DAWN flex engagement rings on Instagram in a surprise reveal

The IT couple of K-pop, HyunA and DAWN, announced their engagement to the world on February 3, 2022. The couple posted a video of themselves holding hands and flaunting their engagement rings. DAWN posted the clip with the caption, “Marry me?” and HyunA replied to the question on her account by captioning the same with, “Of course, it’s a yes.”

Former Triple H members HyunA and DAWN announced via Instagram that the two are now engaged. After denying the reports once, the couple started dating in May 2016 and went public with their relationship in August 2018. After six years of togetherness, the couple have taken their relationship to the next level this year.

DAWN (birth name: Kim Hyo-jong) posted a video and photo of the rings first and tagged HyunA in his story, publicly proposing to her. She accepted the proposal and replied with, “Thank you always,” in one of the photos uploaded to her account.

The couple's rings are made of pearls and other small diamonds surrounding it. Fans commented on the rings radiating the same energy as the power couple - of being as unique as them. K-pop stans are over the moon with the duo’s engagement announcement.

The news came as a surprise to the majority, but some fans expected it to drop soon based on a past experience. A few months ago, DAWN posted a photo of his left hand with a silver ring, which led many to speculate an engagement was near.

The couple recently broke the internet by locking lips at the end of their unit debut song performance at the 31st Seoul Music Awards. The announcement of their debut as a unit with mini-album 1+1=1, made headlines globally. The title track, Ping Pong, went viral with its catchy, romantic lyrics, neon concept, and sensuous choreography too.

When did HyunA and DAWN start dating?

Since the duo publicly confirmed their relationship through personal statements without any official statement from their former agency, they have been known as the ‘IT couple’ in K-pop. The duo joined Psy’s P NATION after CUBE Entertainment reportedly removed them over trust issues, which many fans speculated to be the no-dating rule of the agency.

The powerful move by the duo to join Psy was hailed by many as being in a public relationship continued to be a walking-on-eggshells territory in K-pop. Fans admire and love P NATION’s treatment of all its artists, including seeing the Ping Pong couple thrive.

