Rookie K-pop group YOUNITE announced official debut with YOUNI-BIRTH

Brand New Music’s new K-pop boy group, YOUNITE, has announced its official debut date with its first mini-album, YOUNI-BIRTH. The group will debut on April 20, 2022 according to their agency's update on social media platforms.

The rookie boy group by Brand New Music, following AB6IX and Boys Da Capo, will mark the agency’s largest K-pop group with a total of nine members. The group is led by former X1 member Lee Eun-sang, and also includes Eunho, Steve, Hyunseung, Hyungseok, Woono, DEY, Kyungmun, and Sion.

Brand New Music releases official debut poster of YOUNITE

On March 18, the rookie band’s agency announced the release of their first mini-album, YOUNI-BIRTH, and dropped a teaser poster, hinting at the group’s large-scale debut project.

Through a series of Instagram posts, the agency uploaded a stellar poster of the group’s debut date. The poster shows planets orbiting in a purple and pink universe with stars scattered all around.

The phrase "We Are Connected" is aligned in the middle of the poster. Behind the phrase, a bright light seems to be gaining energy to burst into a parallel universe, denoting a cosmic concept.

Soon after the drop, fans took to Twitter to discuss the possible concept behind the teaser poster. Netizens are eagerly waiting for the group’s unique music concept and are cheering for their much-anticipated debut.

Meanwhile, the agency has also released a teaser video unveiling the meaning behind YOUNITE’s name. Titled WE ARE CONNECTED, the snippet shows two blue and pink colored planets merging into one. These planets signify the group and its fanbase, and describe the meaning You & I. The logo transforms into the word UNI and forms the group’s name.

Meanwhile, the nonet has released impressive covers of various songs and dance performances to showcase their exemplary talent. They uploaded a song cover of Roses by Finn Askew, an interactive vlog, a dance cover of Damn Right by Audrey Nuna, and a self-produced song by Sehyeon, Woono, and Steve.

With these releases, the members are making a statement that they’re ready to bring their A-game to the Korean music industry and reach for the stars.

