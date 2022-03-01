Rookie K-pop group NMIXX sets a new record for its debut album AD MARE

Rookie K-pop group NMIXX set a new record for the highest first-week sales by a girl group debut album. They debuted on February 22, 2022, with the title track O.O, which is part of their album AD MARE. The debut song was criticized for alleged plagiarism, and the music video also became a topic of discussion.

Despite differing opinions, the group managed to rise above and achieve a new milestone in their musical careers.

The South Korean group is formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP entertainment. The group consists of seven members, namely, Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin.

NMIXX sells over 220,200 album copies in its first-week sales count

According to JYP Entertainment, on March 1, 2022, the rookie K-pop girl group’s first single album AD MARE, officially wrapped up its first-week sales count with a smashing total of 227,399 copies.

The group's album AD MARE has now set a new record for the highest first-week sales by a K-pop girl group debut album. At 227,399 copies, the album also ranks #2 in the list of the highest first-week album sales by a K-pop girl group overall.

AD MARE previously went on sale as a limited edition Blind Package in July 2021, for ten days. JYP Entertainment cleverly advertised the package as an exclusive item before spilling any teasers or details regarding the agency’s newly debuted girl group. This smart tactic amassed a lot of attention and anticipation.

Additionally, the members of NMIXX will be holding a debut showcase, New Frontier: AD MARE, on March 1, 2022, at 8 pm KST at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

They will also hold an online live broadcast through their official YouTube channel simultaneously and meet both domestic and international fans for the first time.

Latest updates on the rookie K-pop group

On February 28, 2022, global streaming platform Spotify announced that NMIXX had been chosen as the first RADAR KOREA artist of the year.

RADAR introduces new and talented artists to a global audience, providing them with details, editorial support, and long-term marketing promotions both online and offline.

Spotify aims to promote the group’s future endeavors by releasing long-term global marketing tactics that include various campaigns, social content, and more. Additionally, it will provide the group with the opportunity to create Spotify Singles, thus enabling them to re-record their existing songs in different ways or record a cover of a song by their favorite musicians.

Edited by Danyal Arabi