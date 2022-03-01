×
Create
Notifications

Rookie K-pop group NMIXX sets a new record for its debut album AD MARE

The K-pop rookie group snagged the title for the highest first-week sales of a debut album (Image via Twitter/@NMIXX_official)
The K-pop rookie group snagged the title for the highest first-week sales of a debut album (Image via Twitter/@NMIXX_official)
Shania
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 01, 2022 07:24 PM IST
Feature

Rookie K-pop group NMIXX set a new record for the highest first-week sales by a girl group debut album. They debuted on February 22, 2022, with the title track O.O, which is part of their album AD MARE. The debut song was criticized for alleged plagiarism, and the music video also became a topic of discussion.

Despite differing opinions, the group managed to rise above and achieve a new milestone in their musical careers.

The South Korean group is formed by SQU4D, a sub-label of JYP entertainment. The group consists of seven members, namely, Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin.

[📢] Check out our trackO.O on The Chart Show w/@BrookeReese on @AppleMusicListen here at 6:00AM LA 11:00PM Korea on 2/28apple.co/Chart#NMIXX #엔믹스#AD_MARE#OO https://t.co/L56cDL8yLn

NMIXX sells over 220,200 album copies in its first-week sales count

According to JYP Entertainment, on March 1, 2022, the rookie K-pop girl group’s first single album AD MARE, officially wrapped up its first-week sales count with a smashing total of 227,399 copies.

The group's album AD MARE has now set a new record for the highest first-week sales by a K-pop girl group debut album. At 227,399 copies, the album also ranks #2 in the list of the highest first-week album sales by a K-pop girl group overall.

[HT] Daily Top 20 Album Sales (February 28th)1. #SUPERJUNIOR "The Road : Winter for Spring"2. #NMIXX "AD MARE"3. #StrayKids "NOEASY"4. #Billlie "the collective soul and unconscious : chapter one"5. #TREASURE "THE SECOND STEP: CHAPTER ONE"6. #RocketPunch "YELLOW PUNCH" https://t.co/G6JcfnirmZ

AD MARE previously went on sale as a limited edition Blind Package in July 2021, for ten days. JYP Entertainment cleverly advertised the package as an exclusive item before spilling any teasers or details regarding the agency’s newly debuted girl group. This smart tactic amassed a lot of attention and anticipation.

Additionally, the members of NMIXX will be holding a debut showcase, New Frontier: AD MARE, on March 1, 2022, at 8 pm KST at the Blue Square Mastercard Hall in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

They will also hold an online live broadcast through their official YouTube channel simultaneously and meet both domestic and international fans for the first time.

Latest updates on the rookie K-pop group

On February 28, 2022, global streaming platform Spotify announced that NMIXX had been chosen as the first RADAR KOREA artist of the year.

RADAR introduces new and talented artists to a global audience, providing them with details, editorial support, and long-term marketing promotions both online and offline.

Also Read Article Continues below

Spotify aims to promote the group’s future endeavors by releasing long-term global marketing tactics that include various campaigns, social content, and more. Additionally, it will provide the group with the opportunity to create Spotify Singles, thus enabling them to re-record their existing songs in different ways or record a cover of a song by their favorite musicians.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी