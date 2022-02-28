Rookie K-pop girl group Billlie drops 'GinagaMingaYo (the strange world)' dance performance video

Rookie K-pop girl group Billlie has created a buzz on the internet with their impressive comeback. The group recently released their second mini-album, The Collective Soul and Unconscious Mind: Chapter One, that is garnering a lot of attention.

The septet also released a dance performance video for the album's title track, and fans can’t get enough of it. The dance performance clip has gone viral on various online platforms and has been trending ever since.

The South Korean girl group, formed and managed by Mystic Story, debuted on November 10, 2021, with their extended play The Billage of Perception: Chapter One. The seven members of the group are Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Sheon, Tsuki, Siyoon, and Haruna.

"Monster Rookies": Fans react to Billlie's dance performance video

Just four months into the K-pop music industry, the group has seen soaring success and has become the talk of the town. Their gorgeous visuals, unique music concepts, and talent have amazed netizen.

On February 27, 2022, the septet released a dance performance video for the title track GingaMingaYo (the strange world) which is part of their second mini-album, The Collective Soul and Unconscious Mind: Chapter One.

In the performance video, the girls can be seen stomping their feet to the beats of a bass-heavy and fast-paced song with a techno-pop vibe.

The video consists of three scenes, a bright white room with green carpeting, a fun playground, and a room with splashes of pink, purple, orange, and yellow colors on the wall.

Each member is styled in various costumes which change with every scene. They are clad in leather and vibrant colored apparel with eye-popping accessories.

Soon after its release, fans took to Twitter to express their excitement and amazement at the strong choreography. They believe that Billlie deserves a lot more attention and hype as their work is refreshing and unique.

shay 🍪 @sproutjiung watching the gingamingayo performance video and billlie really has some of the most original and fun choreography in kpop at the moment watching the gingamingayo performance video and billlie really has some of the most original and fun choreography in kpop at the moment

tsuki lover 3000 @realbilllielove @Billlieofficial the comeback is SO INCREDIBLE! every single song in the album is absolutely amazing. i love you guys so much @Billlieofficial the comeback is SO INCREDIBLE! every single song in the album is absolutely amazing. i love you guys so much 😭

Lily @Lilyarts_world @Billlieofficial I love how energetic it gets when Moonsua comes up!! Tsuki slayed it as well, hearing her more and watching her in the center feels really natural 🥺 @Billlieofficial I love how energetic it gets when Moonsua comes up!! Tsuki slayed it as well, hearing her more and watching her in the center feels really natural 🥺

Latest updates on Billlie

The rookie K-pop group achieved a new personal record on Haneto. According to its weekly-chart, the group’s second mini-album sold over 9,000 copies, becoming the group’s highest-selling first-day album.

On February 24, the album ranked #1 on iTunes’ top album chart in the US, Turkey, and Belgium. Additionally, the title track GingaMingaYo (the strange world) ranked #1 on iTunes’ single charts.

Meanwhile, the GingaMingaYo (the strange world) music video hit 11 million views on YouTube within three days of its release. The album was also ranked #1 on Gaon’s real-time relay album chart.

Edited by Siddharth Satish