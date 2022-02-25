Upcoming rookie K-pop boy group YOUNITE drops prologue film and pictures

On February 14, 2022, Brand New Music revealed its new boy group, YOUNITE, and opened its social media accounts. Eagle-eyed fans have been highly anticipating the group’s debut. The group’s agency recently dropped the boy group’s prologue video and images.

The nine-member lineup consists of Dey, Sion, Hyunseung, Eunho, Hyungseok, Kyungmun, Steve, Woono, and Eunsang. Some of the members were introduced in 2021 as trainees. The agency, BRANDNEWZ, also announced X1 member Lee Eun-sang as the leader.

YOUNITE releases prologue pictures and film

On February 25, 2022, upcoming K-pop rookie boy group released its prologue pictures and film. This is the first time that the group has revealed a group picture to fans. The nonet includes some familiar faces, who have been releasing content in terms of dance and song covers on its official YouTube channel.

In the prologue group pictures, the group is standing in a basement area with vibrant purple and blue lights, giving off an old-school boy band vibe. Each member is styled in modern street-style wear with sketched shirts and ripped jeans.

One thing that is common in their apparel is the jackets. The nonet is wearing different colored jackets with embroidered patches embossed on it.

For their prologue, the K-pop boy group revealed a unique concept, which shows that the boys are down for business. The video starts with logs of fire burning and flickering lights.

The background music certainly sets the mood for the film and adds extra drama to the entry scene for each member. The background music starts with a bass-heavy song with techno beats that quickly changes into a mystic tune.

The camera moves with precision as each member enters and walks towards it. During the second half of the video, the camera zooms in and shows a close-up of each member while they stare into the camera.

More updates on YOUNITE

According to the group's agency, the nonet includes JYP-PSY’s survival show LOUD’s participant and former JYP Entertainment trainee, Lim Kyung-mun. While group member Eunho is the hyung, Sion is the maknae of the group.

So far, the nonet has released a song cover of Roses by Finn Askew, a vlog, a dance cover of Damn Right by Audrey Nuna, and a self-produced song by Sehyeon, Wonho, and Steve. With these releases, the group has showcased their talent.

YOUNITE's official debut is expected to take place sometime in the first half of 2022.

Edited by Saman