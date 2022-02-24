×
ASTRO Cha Eyn-woo's latest OST ranks #18 on iTunes

A still of the K-pop artist (Image via Instagram/@eunwo.o_c)
Modified Feb 24, 2022 07:14 PM IST
ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's latest OST, Focus on Me, has created a buzz on the internet as it ranked #18 on iTunes. Netizens are loving the song for its calming tune, and the K-pop idol's honey vocals are the icing on the cake in the soundtrack.

Cha Eun-woo is a member of the K-pop boy group ASTRO formed and managed by Fantagio. The group debuted in 2016 and consists of six members, namely MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moon Bin, Rocky, and Yoon San-ha.

ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's OST, Focus On Me, and music video

Focus On Me is the original soundtrack from the Kakao web novel The Villainess is a Marionette. The track is a remake of singer-songwriter Coffeboy’s 2021 song of the same name. Coffeeboy’s version was originally released as an OST for the SBS K-drama Racket Boys.

Cha Eun-woo’s OST, Focus On Me, was released on February 22, 2022. The K-pop idol also updated fans on his official Instagram account about the release of the original soundtrack. He shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of the music video, which were certainly mesmerizing.

After its release, the K-pop idol’s original soundtrack quickly debuted on the worldwide iTunes song chart at #18. In addition, the track ranked #1 on iTunes charts in 12 countries, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Peru, Qatar, Singapore, Thailand, and more as of February 23, 2022.

The rendition includes Cha Eun-woo’s warm and soft vocalizations against a delicate melody of delightful acoustic guitar and piano sounds. The music video displays the warmth and appeal of a winter wonderland, calming the listener’s soul with every word sung and notes heard.

As the song continues, the sweet guitar-piano melody evolves into a magnificently rich composition with high pitches and dramatic beats, which intensifies the feelings expressed throughout the song.

Upon its release, fans took to Twitter to express their emotions after hearing the original soundtrack. They stated that ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's charming visuals and soothing vocals set the mood for the song.

eunwoo's focus on me visual ver is out now and it's beautiful https://t.co/ENenfpLQn8
#ChaEunwoo’s #Focus_on_me ranks No. 1 on #iTunes Top Song Charts in 6 regions!! ♥️🎙️😍#FocusOnMe #ASTRO k-odyssey.com/news/newsview.… https://t.co/iFStObNqpe
@korea_odyssey 💜💜💜👏👏👏😍😍😍 https://t.co/iBpKlqt0yW
Im in love . I can dle happy with his music inside me ♥️ASTRO 아스트로 차은우 - Focus on me M/V (Lyric ver.) youtu.be/DrvDLXjd0YM via @YouTube
Focus on me is definitely Eunwoo's best & most comforting OST yet from the sweet melody to the honey-like vocals to the comforting lyrics 🫂🤎Thank you for this Eunwoo, I will never forget someone like you 🌼 #차은우_OST_Focus_on_me https://t.co/Ozju63BdS6
Eunwoo's calming voice plus each and every word in the lyrics made me emotional, this is such a healing song, 🥺🤍#ASTRO #차은우_OST_Focus_on_me #악녀는마리오네트 #Focus_on_me https://t.co/oDw5G1sbMD
The small details!!🥺🥺They used #ChaEunwoo's OWN HANDWRITING - both Korean and English - for the display lyrics in the Lyric Ver. MV 💞💞💞Adding another personal touch 🥺Just perfect 😭😭CHA EUNWOO FOCUS ON ME OUT NOW#차은우_OST_Focus_on_me#차은우 #악녀는마리오네트 https://t.co/3h3RwL1iHN

Latest updates on ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

On February 12, 2022, W Korea Magazine dropped pictures of Cha Eun-woo on its official Instagram account. The K-pop idol was chosen to feature as the cover star for the 'M' version (for men) of the March 2022 issue.

Also Read Article Continues below

The theme for W Korea Magazine's March issue is "The Universe." It focuses on creating one's own creative and unique universe in an age where virtual and real are mixed with time and space. It further contains elements of an interesting and controversial world.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
