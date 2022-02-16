ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's latest cover pictures for W Korea Magazine sends fans into a frenzy

ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo created a buzz on the internet with his latest cover pictures for W Korea Magazine. The idol posed for the camera as the male cover model for the March issue.

The talented artist is no stranger to modeling for different fashion brands. Cha Eun-woo frequently posts pictures from different brand shoots and updates fans about the same on his official social media handle.

ASTRO is a South Korean boy band formed and managed by Fantagio that debuted in 2016. The group is composed of six members, MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eun-woo, Moon Bin, Rocky, and Yoon San-ha.

"My heart can't take it" fans react to ASTRO Cha Eun-woo's W Korea cover picture

On February 12, 2022, W Korea Magazine released pictures of the K-pop idol on its official Instagram account. The March issue of W Korea Magazine will be released in two versions, the 'M' version for men and the 'W' version for women.

Cha Eun-woo was chosen to feature as the cover star for the 'M' version, while actress Bae Doo-na was featured as the cover star for the 'W' version.

As the current global ambassador for the luxury fashion brand Burberry, Cha Eun-woo nailed the experimental fashion styles from the brand's 2022 spring/summer collection for his cover pictorial.

Eun-woo wore straight black pants with a salmon-colored coat and a black outer vest for his cover shoot. To finish his look, the idol wore faux piercings on his lower lip and on the bridge of his nose.

Soon enough, Cha Eun-woo’s modern and unique fashion style caught the eyes of fans. They took to social media platforms and began trending the topic of how differently Eun-woo pulled off Burberry's latest collection.

The brand has succeeded in creating the buzz through Cha Eunwoo!!



And thats what matters finally



Being ambassador of global fashion house, he can try experimental styles, and thats being a true model.

Being ambassador of global fashion house, he can try experimental styles, and thats being a true model.

The buzz he's creating with this fit is exactly why they put him in it

Call the ambulance that I'm burning

W Korea also shared a behind-the-scenes video titled Guess Who on its Instagram account. In the snippet, viewers can see glimpses of ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo posing for the camera as he flaunts the luxury brand's latest collection.

W Korea's theme for the March issue

W Korea released the theme for the March issue with Cha Eun-woo as the cover star for the men's version and Bae Doo Na as the cover star for the women's version.

The theme for W Korea Magazine's March issue is "The Universe." The theme focuses on creating one's own creative and unique universe in an age where the virtual and real are mixed with time and space. It further contains elements of an interesting and controversial world.

