Actress Bae Doo-na to feature in upcoming Netflix movie, Rebel Moon

Actress Bae Doo-na has bagged a role in Zack Snyder's upcoming movie sci-fi, Rebel Moon. The actress will share a screen with some of Hollywood's finest talents, including Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, and Ray Fisher.
Rebel Moon tells the story of a space colony that's under attack. As a result, a volunteer needs to be sent to the space to recruit more support for the war. The filming of the movie is expected to start on April 2022.
This Netflix original is not the actress's first attempt at dabbling in sci-fi. She recently worked alongside popular actor Gong Yoo for their offering, The Silent Sea.
The new project provides her with the opportunity to work with famed director Zack Snyder, whose well-known works include Wonder Woman, Justice League, and Aqua Man.
Fans took to the internet to congratulate the actress on working with notable Hollywood legends.
Netizens react to Bae Doo-na featuring in Netflix's upcoming movie, Rebel Moon
Netizens, who are overjoyed by this news, expressed their excitement at seeing Doo-na on the screen.
Who is international rising star, Bae Doo-na?
Debuting in the South Korean entertainment industry through School (1999); Bae Doo-na is known for her role in popular K-dramas like Kingdom (2019) and Persona (2019). She was last seen on screen in 2021 with The Silent Sea.
Known for her versatile acting, Doo-na has worked on several international projects. She made her Hollywood debut through Cloud Atlas (2012), after which she played a role in Jupiter Ascending (2015).
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Her next big international project was another Netflix original, Sense 8 (2015); she got to work with a diverse cast from across the globe. Fans cannot wait to see her back on screen with her upcoming project.