"Taylor for Squid Game Season 2": Gong Yoo and Taylor Swift reportedly have lunch together, send fans into a frenzy

In an internet crashing move, America’s sweetheart Taylor Swift was reportedly spotted having lunch with none other than South Korean heartthrob Gong Yoo, giving rise to a flood of speculation that refuses to die down any time soon.

Taylor Swift, who her fans, called Swifties, often describe as “the music industry itself”, is currently in the process of re-recording her older albums and re-releasing them as Taylor’s Version.

After releasing music videos for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) and I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version), the pop star is reportedly shooting a music video for another song from Red (Taylor’s Version). Her interaction with Gong Yoo, given this context, has tongues wagging across the internet.

Veteran Korean actor Gong Yoo is regarded as one of the most handsome men in the world. The Train to Busan star is no stranger to international attention and speculation, but the randomness of his meeting with Taylor Swift has surprised most fans.

Meeting between Taylor Swift and Gong Yoo was reported by Duexmoi

It all started when Deuxmoi, the celebrity speculation and gossip website, reported that a tip-off was sent to them. According to the tip, the sender, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that a friend, who works as a waiter in an NYC restaurant, saw Gong Yoo and Taylor Swift having lunch together last week.

While the friend did not personally serve the pair, they were close enough to identify both.

The Swift Society @TheSwiftSociety ‼️ RUMOR: @Deuxmoiworld reports that @TaylorSwift13 had lunch with the actor Gong Yoo at a NYC restaurant last week. ‼️ RUMOR: @Deuxmoiworld reports that @TaylorSwift13 had lunch with the actor Gong Yoo at a NYC restaurant last week. https://t.co/SHkhVX6D2e

Incidentally, the tip initially said “South Korean actor named Jin Goo”, before the sender corrected and changed it to Gong Yoo.

This recent interaction, although currently unconfirmed, has led to a flurry of rumors and speculation. Most appeared to agree that the meeting was probably about work.

Given that Swift is reportedly shooting for a music video, many fans hope this means that Yoo will be part of it, making it the Korean actor’s first international music project!

Jesica Ahlberg @JesicaAhlberg Whoever submitted that @deuxmoiworld rumor about Taylor Swift and Gong Yoo right now: Whoever submitted that @deuxmoiworld rumor about Taylor Swift and Gong Yoo right now: https://t.co/ZFwIzlNs9j

Moreover, Gong Yoo’s upcoming film is called Wonderland, which is also the name of one of Taylor Swift’s songs in the album 1989.

While neither party has commented on the rumors, the internet’s rumor mill is in full swing, with fans across the world chiming in with their two cents.

sadder sj 🍂 @redlipclssc Okay but the reports spreading that gong yoo and taylor swift had lunch last week at NYC and possibly talking about working together in a music video or film, just made my day. What a massive one coming 😭 Okay but the reports spreading that gong yoo and taylor swift had lunch last week at NYC and possibly talking about working together in a music video or film, just made my day. What a massive one coming 😭 https://t.co/QvS1lsiTix

eesha (´∀`) @juwonist listen i have seen many a thing in my day but taylor swift and gong yoo casually eating meals together was truly not on my list of things i wished to see before i left the earthly plane listen i have seen many a thing in my day but taylor swift and gong yoo casually eating meals together was truly not on my list of things i wished to see before i left the earthly plane

MMBF @MMBrittof No cause what if Gong Yoo and Taylor Swift are really working together No cause what if Gong Yoo and Taylor Swift are really working together https://t.co/eYoq5CJMCg

Anne Curtis-Smith @annecurtissmith If rumors are true. Gong Yoo and @taylorswift13 in a music video? I die. In a good way. 🤍❤️ If rumors are true. Gong Yoo and @taylorswift13 in a music video? I die. In a good way. 🤍❤️

Many also joked about Taylor Swift showing up on Season 2 of Squid Game, perhaps as a guard because her favorite color is red.

shinki is a swiftie 🧣 @evermorewoods @TheSwiftSociety @deuxmoiworld @taylorswift13 omg what if gong yoo is there to make taylor choose between red card and green card, but then it's obvious that taylor's gonna choose red because it's red era, and we will see taylor in squirt game season 2 as one of the red hoodies agents omg??? akdhjahs @TheSwiftSociety @deuxmoiworld @taylorswift13 omg what if gong yoo is there to make taylor choose between red card and green card, but then it's obvious that taylor's gonna choose red because it's red era, and we will see taylor in squirt game season 2 as one of the red hoodies agents omg??? akdhjahs

Several hilarious edits of the Goblin star in various Taylor Swift videos are also doing the rounds.

One Reddit user said:

"Now…now that I think about it, why can I imagine the MIAB(Message in a Bottle) music video with him in the middle of the pool chilling with a glass of bloody merry with sun glasses in a yellow pool float- or pls let the aesthetic be something like that if we’re getting a music video [im totally fine]"

Another noted:

"Oh wow, now I'm just imagining All Too Well in the Goblin OST. Can someone please recreate the scene where he died but with All Too Well playing, haha."

ama @jiwoogws getaway car taylor’s swift version music video starring gong yoo getaway car taylor’s swift version music video starring gong yoo https://t.co/FnGX574V9b

Pop Tingz @ThePopTingzz Gong Yoo is rumored to be featured in the music video of Taylor Swift’s "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)” next year. Gong Yoo is rumored to be featured in the music video of Taylor Swift’s "Enchanted (Taylor's Version)” next year. https://t.co/dJFxHzHVwz

A red scarf appears to be a common thread between Taylor and the Goblin star. All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) can be seen as a memorial to Taylor Swift’s iconic red scarf. It is reportedly in Jake Gyllenhall’s possession because it smelled like her.

Also, Kim Go Eun’s character in Goblin is often seen wearing a red scarf.

Janelle 🧣 @PEGASWIFT_ RUMOR:

American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift had a lunch with Korean Actor Gong Yoo at a NYC restaurant last week to claim the red scarf that the actor used in filming the Korean hit series Goblin. RUMOR:American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift had a lunch with Korean Actor Gong Yoo at a NYC restaurant last week to claim the red scarf that the actor used in filming the Korean hit series Goblin. https://t.co/yEVx36I89X

If the pair do end up working together, it would arguably be the best Christmas present for fans worldwide.

