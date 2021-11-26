"Taylor for Squid Game Season 2": Gong Yoo and Taylor Swift reportedly have lunch together, send fans into a frenzy

In an internet crashing move, America’s sweetheart Taylor Swift was reportedly spotted having lunch with none other than South Korean heartthrob Gong Yoo, giving rise to a flood of speculation that refuses to die down any time soon.
Taylor Swift, who her fans, called Swifties, often describe as “the music industry itself”, is currently in the process of re-recording her older albums and re-releasing them as Taylor’s Version.
After releasing music videos for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) and I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version), the pop star is reportedly shooting a music video for another song from Red (Taylor’s Version). Her interaction with Gong Yoo, given this context, has tongues wagging across the internet.
Veteran Korean actor Gong Yoo is regarded as one of the most handsome men in the world. The Train to Busan star is no stranger to international attention and speculation, but the randomness of his meeting with Taylor Swift has surprised most fans.
Meeting between Taylor Swift and Gong Yoo was reported by Duexmoi
It all started when Deuxmoi, the celebrity speculation and gossip website, reported that a tip-off was sent to them. According to the tip, the sender, who wanted to remain anonymous, said that a friend, who works as a waiter in an NYC restaurant, saw Gong Yoo and Taylor Swift having lunch together last week.
While the friend did not personally serve the pair, they were close enough to identify both.
Incidentally, the tip initially said “South Korean actor named Jin Goo”, before the sender corrected and changed it to Gong Yoo.
This recent interaction, although currently unconfirmed, has led to a flurry of rumors and speculation. Most appeared to agree that the meeting was probably about work.
Given that Swift is reportedly shooting for a music video, many fans hope this means that Yoo will be part of it, making it the Korean actor’s first international music project!
Moreover, Gong Yoo’s upcoming film is called Wonderland, which is also the name of one of Taylor Swift’s songs in the album 1989.
While neither party has commented on the rumors, the internet’s rumor mill is in full swing, with fans across the world chiming in with their two cents.
Many also joked about Taylor Swift showing up on Season 2 of Squid Game, perhaps as a guard because her favorite color is red.
Several hilarious edits of the Goblin star in various Taylor Swift videos are also doing the rounds.
One Reddit user said:
"Now…now that I think about it, why can I imagine the MIAB(Message in a Bottle) music video with him in the middle of the pool chilling with a glass of bloody merry with sun glasses in a yellow pool float- or pls let the aesthetic be something like that if we’re getting a music video [im totally fine]"
Another noted:
"Oh wow, now I'm just imagining All Too Well in the Goblin OST. Can someone please recreate the scene where he died but with All Too Well playing, haha."
A red scarf appears to be a common thread between Taylor and the Goblin star. All Too Well (Taylor’s Version) can be seen as a memorial to Taylor Swift’s iconic red scarf. It is reportedly in Jake Gyllenhall’s possession because it smelled like her.
Also, Kim Go Eun’s character in Goblin is often seen wearing a red scarf.
If the pair do end up working together, it would arguably be the best Christmas present for fans worldwide.