Squid Game: What role did Gong Yoo play in Netflix K-Drama and why are fans unhappy? 

[SPOILERS AHEAD] Squid Game, the most recent Netflix K-drama starring Lee Jung-jae in the lead role, also saw star Gong Yoo play a cameo. The announcement had come much earlier, and fans of the star had waited with bated breath to see what his role would do.

It was this very anticipation that made the fans unhappy. They had expected to see Gong Yoo in an extraordinary cameo. Or at least one that would be memorable. Instead, Gong Yoo appeared for a few minutes. Was it memorable? It wasn't as much as the makers thought that it would.

However, his cameo did result in an uproar among fans. Online discussions about Gong Yoo's cameo took center stage. Many also wanted to see Gong Yoo play a full-blown villain in an upcoming show or film. However, the majority of them were unhappy about the role.

Gong Yoo's role in Squid Game was short and meme worthy, but unmemorable

Squid Game, the Netflix K-Drama, is a brutal show that saw individuals fight each other and kill each other for money. In this show, Gong Yoo played the role of a con artist who had fooled desperate people in need of money to bet on themselves.

They had to bet on themselves and enter the arena of Squid Game, where they had to play six games on six days to win a huge amount of money. The upside is, every time someone loses, their share of the money is added to the prize pot. The downside was that the one who lost had to die.

Gong Yoo was the one who invited Gi-hun to join the game. The two of them played Ddakji, and Gi-hun lost multiple times. He was slapped numerous times until he won one game. The money that he got from winning convinced him to join the game for the first time.

However, this was the last time Gong Yoo appeared in the show.

Fans react to Gong Yoo's short cameo in Squid Game

Gong Yoo's cameo incited many reactions. The most common among them happened to be about the Goblin's slap game. Following this, fans also commented on Gong Yoo's connection to trains. This was in reference to his role in the internationally acclaimed film Train To Busan.

did he cameo as a cf model or.. this look is a 10/10 https://t.co/CJGNsKt9Kg

Fans also loved Gong Yoo's looks in Squid Game in the scene he had. It received comments about his aging, among others.

