Who is Sadie Sink dating? All about her rumored relationship as 'All Too Well' ft. Dylan O'Brien sends fans into a tizzy

Sadie Sink and Dylan O'Brien recently took the internet by storm with their impressive delivery as the leading characters of Taylor Swift’s All Too Well short film.

The film is rumored to be based on Taylor’s past relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal and has been written and directed by the singer herself. The short was created for an extended 10-minute version of her song All Too Well from the re-released album Red (Taylor’s Version).

The bittersweet video documents the journey of Sadie and Dylan’s characters experiencing the highs and lows of their relationship, characterized by the troubles of their significant age difference. The film left fans emotional as they praised the actors for their commendable work.

Several viewers appreciated Sadie Sink for her portrayal of an alleged younger version of Taylor Swift. The success of the video comes on the heels of the former’s relationship rumors with Patrick Alwyn.

A look into Sadie Sink’s rumored relationships

Sadie Sink has is yet to confirm or deny Patrick Alwyn dating rumors (Image via Getty Images)

Sadie Sink first sparked romance rumors with Patrick Alwyn when the duo were photographed together in September. The latter is also known as Taylor’s beau, actor Joe Alwyn’s younger brother.

Needless to say, rumors about a possible relationship between Sadie and Patrick further intensified after she was featured on Taylor’s short film. Some people even claimed that the pair possibly met through the singer.

m 🌊 @taylorswiftliar PATRICK ALWYN HANGING OUT WITH SADIE SINK IS MAKING SENSE NOW PATRICK ALWYN HANGING OUT WITH SADIE SINK IS MAKING SENSE NOW https://t.co/LPFlfS1sOu

During their September outing, Sadie and Patrick were seen in high spirits while enjoying a stroll on the streets of New York City. However, there has been no official confirmation of the speculated romance between the two.

k🌻 @musicmovies7 imagine taylor swift and joe alwyn and sadie sink and patrick alwyn going on double dates together aw imagine taylor swift and joe alwyn and sadie sink and patrick alwyn going on double dates together aw

The 19-year-old star was previously linked to her Stranger Things co-star Caleb McLaughlin due to their brilliant onscreen chemistry. However, the rumors were immediately shot down as both confirmed they are just great friends in real life.

Not much is known about the Fear Street star’s relationships as she mostly keeps her personal life out of the public eye.

Twitter reacts to ‘All Too Well’ short film

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' short film has taken the internet by storm (Image via Taylor Swift/YouTube)

Taylor Swift’s new 10-minute version of her 2012 song All Too Well has sent fans into a frenzy, especially with the release of the short film of the same name.

Featuring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien in lead roles, the film tells the story of love and heartbreak through six stages- “an upstate escape, the first crack in the glass, the breaking point, the reeling, the remembering, and 13 years gone.”

The song previously made waves as it was believed to have been written in the aftermath of Taylor Swift’s separation with Jake Gyllenhaal. Nearly a decade later, the Grammy Award winner made ‘Swifties’ revisit the joys and sorrows of her past relationship through the music video.

Fans also noticed that actors Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien had a 10-year age difference, similar to Taylor and Jake’s age gap during their relationship. The video also had other intricate details from the past, including the reference of a “scarf” the couple once shared.

Following the release of the short film, several viewers took to Twitter to share their emotional reactions to the video:

Film Updates @FilmUpdates



– Taylor Swift on the “I probably wouldn’t have done the movie if Sadie had said no.”– Taylor Swift on the #AllTooWell short film. “I probably wouldn’t have done the movie if Sadie had said no.”– Taylor Swift on the #AllTooWell short film. https://t.co/bzyCcGPer4

Nikko Ramos @NikkoRMS The All Too Well Short Film really cast someone named Jake Lyon to play ‘Him, Later On’



No really. His name is Jake.



Also, how did this casting process go? “Hey we’re looking for someone whose back of head and quarter face looks just like Jake Gyllenhaal”



????



Genius. The All Too Well Short Film really cast someone named Jake Lyon to play ‘Him, Later On’No really. His name is Jake.Also, how did this casting process go? “Hey we’re looking for someone whose back of head and quarter face looks just like Jake Gyllenhaal”???? Genius. https://t.co/QrRNT0D6fT

luna actually @cvpidgame sadie sink’s performance in this particular scene of the all too well short film... just wow sadie sink’s performance in this particular scene of the all too well short film... just wow https://t.co/KRqiHdUdK4

david @janusfilmtote all too well: the short film all too well: the short film https://t.co/8fLgwbis3C

Nora Dominick @noradominick okay but like what if we gave dylan o’brien, sadie sink, and taylor swift oscars for the cinematic masterpiece that is the #AllTooWell short film?!?! okay but like what if we gave dylan o’brien, sadie sink, and taylor swift oscars for the cinematic masterpiece that is the #AllTooWell short film?!?! https://t.co/v81bmGtPwq

Luuh🧣꧁ @swiftcamzz ME AFTER WATCHING THE SHORT FILM OF ALL TOO WELL I'M IN SHOCK ME AFTER WATCHING THE SHORT FILM OF ALL TOO WELL I'M IN SHOCK https://t.co/cUENnNEs0k

HENRY SKYWALKER @HENRYJEDIKNIGHT #RedTaylorsVersion Mood after watching the all too well short film. It got me bawling my eyes out. This was very very very well done! Gonna watch it again a few more times! #alltoowelltheshortfilm Mood after watching the all too well short film. It got me bawling my eyes out. This was very very very well done! Gonna watch it again a few more times! #alltoowelltheshortfilm #RedTaylorsVersion https://t.co/whHpmLt66C

🧣 Siân & Laura 🧣 @ReputaSianLaura me after hearing red tv, all too well the 10 min version, and watching the short film me after hearing red tv, all too well the 10 min version, and watching the short film https://t.co/2cKLPmN3PP

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if the Brokeback Mountain actor will address the short film in the days to come.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has previously mentioned that despite the song being personal to her in the initial days of its release, the track is now a dedication to her fans.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul