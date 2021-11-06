'Stranger Things' pop-up store: Where to buy tickets, store location, merch details and more 

On 6 November 2021, Netflix launched its first-ever Stranger Things themed pop-up store in two locations - New York and Los Angeles. The streaming giant chose this date as it is 'Stranger Things' Day 2021. The opening commemorates Will Byers' disappearance in Hawkins, on November 6 1983, from Season 1 of the show.

Netflix chose Times Square in New York City and The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles as ideal locations for the stores. Other areas are expected to have their own pop-up shops open soon.

Netflix's Head of Experience Greg Lombardo said in a press release,

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to let Stranger Things fans see themselves more in the show they love."

When are the Stranger Things pop-up shops opening and what will be available?

According to the store's official site, Netflix mentions:

"Discover some of the show's most iconic locations and check out all of the gnarly merch and rad activities waiting inside."

They further added that fans would be able to,

"Take a peek at the lockers of Hawkins High, answer the yellow phone at Joyce's house, play games at the Palace Arcade, and take a stroll through the Russian Lab, if you dare. Just know that you might come face to face with a Demogorgon—don't say we didn't warn you!"

Tickets

Tickets available on the official site via Fever for free (Image via Fever)

Netflix is offering priority tickets to visit the shops for free. The 'priority access' will include an immediate walk-in experience without standing in long lines.Coupled with that, it will also likely include photo-op sessions. Tickets will be available on Stranger Things' official store website.

Highlights of the pop-up stores

The 'Stranger Things' pop-up stores (Image via Netflix)

The stores will include iconic locations from the series like Joyce's House, Palace Arcade and Starcourt Mall. The official website also teases that fans will be able to interact with certain characters like the Russian Guards or the Scoops Ahoy employees.

The locations will also have realistic sets recreated from the series. As per the website, a typical visit should last around 30 minutes. However, it must be noted that the stores use light effects in certain sets to capture the aesthetic vibe of Stranger Things. Thus, fans with Photosensitive Epilepsy must be aware.

Merchandise availability

The 'Stranger Things' pop-up stores (Image via Netflix)

The Stranger Things pop-up stores will also include exclusive merch, which will not be available online. These include action figures of characters from Hawkins and a vinyl piece called Elegorgon. Furthermore, there will also be a Stranger Things themed General Mills cereal and customizable apparel.

Where are the stores situated?

The first two store locations, which opened on 6 November 2021, are New York and Los Angeles. The NYC store is situated at 200 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036 (NW corner of 42nd St. & 7th Ave). It will be open from Monday to Sunday, from 10.00am to 10.00pm.

Meanwhile, the LA store is at the Americana at Brand, 889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210. The store will be open from 10.00am to 9.00pm, Monday through to Thursday. While on Fridays and Saturdays, it will be open from 10.00am to 10.00pm. On Sundays, fans can visit the LA Stranger Things store from 11.00am to 9.00pm.

Other locations in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC will have stores available soon.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul