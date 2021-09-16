5 must-watch Netflix shows releasing in fall 2021

Netflix produces a ton of content every month. But the best is usually saved for last. With only a few months left before the year ends, fans have been wondering what Netflix has in store for the coming months.

Rest assured, some incredible shows are releasing this fall on Netflix. From live-action anime adaptations and horror miniseries to animated originals, Netflix’s slate is already filled with unique and amazing TV shows. And it’s about to get a lot bigger.

Note: The list is not a ranking and reflects the views of the writer.

From returning shows to original series, here are 5 must-watch TV shows coming to Netflix this fall

1) Midnight Mass

Hamish Linklater as Father Paul in Midnight Mass (Image via Twitter/@NetflixGeeked)

Renowned horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan is returning with another spookfest, Midnight Mass. Created by Flanagan, the 7-episode miniseries revolves around a small island community that starts experiencing supernatural events after the arrival of a mysterious but charismatic priest.

Flanagan unites with his partner and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel alongside Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater, Henry Thomas and Rahul Kohli. Early reviews have called Midnight Mass a slow burn that gets more terrifying with each episode.

Judging by the trailer, it does look like Netflix has another hit horror series on its hands. Midnight Mass premieres on September 24, 2021.

2) Inside Job

Lizzy Caplan voices Reagan Ridley in Inside Job (Image via Twitter/@DaftPina)

Netflix’s animated series, Inside Job, takes place in a world where conspiracy theories are not theories but facts. Inside Job follows a team of bureaucrats whose job is to keep conspiracies a secret from the public. An intriguing premise for sure.

Shion Takeuchi (Gravity Falls) has created the series. Inside Job’s voice cast includes Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, and John DiMaggio. Inside Job releases on October 22, 2021.

3) Cowboy Bebop

John Cho as Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebob (Image via Netflix)

One of the best anime and manga of all time, Cowboy Bebop is getting a live-action adaption from Netflix. While Netflix’s track record in adapting anime for live-action isn’t quite remarkable, Cowboy Bebop is still a highly anticipated series.

For those unaware, the show focuses on the adventures of a dysfunctional team of intergalactic bounty hunters. Directed by Andre Nemec, Cowboy Bebop stars John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black.

Cowboy Bebop premieres on November 19, 2021. Hopefully, it turns out better than Deathnote.

4) Love 101

The poster for Netflix's Turkish teen drama Love 101 (Image via Netflix)

Love 101 is a Turkish teen drama whose season 2 is set to release on September 30. The feel-good show follows five high schoolers trying to make their teacher fall in love with the basketball coach to avoid detention.

The show achieved worldwide recognition after premiering last year, and fans have been eagerly awaiting its return.

5) He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Image from Netflix)

Netflix’s He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is a soft reboot of the popular 1983 Filmation animated series of the same name. Based on Mattel’s best-selling toy franchise, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe brings the fascinating characters to a new generation. The show will be a family-friendly affair and bear no resemblance to Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe debuts on Netflix on September 16, 2021.

