The Silent Sea Ending Explained: Does Gong Yoo's character die in the end?

The Silent Sea is an intriguing space thriller starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, and Lee Joon in lead roles. The film is set in a dystopian world where citizens of South Korea are seen suffering due to a severe water shortage. This is a result of the Great Drought, a fictional event that has taken the world by storm. As a result, the citizens are divided into different classifications with each of them getting varying amounts of water, with varying purity.

They are handed cards that classify each of them into different categories in The Silent Sea and this also decides their standing in the community. Many struggle with this water shortage as they stand in long queues while higher-ups do as much as possible to push for fair water distribution.

At this time in The Silent Sea, a team of astronauts and navy officers have chosen to go on a secret mission. The mission is to go to the moon and the head of the mission, Director Cho chooses Song Ji An to accompany Captain Han Yun Jae.

An overview of The Silent Sea

Ryu Tae Suk, Hong Ga Young, Gong Soo Hyuk, Kim Sun, Gong Soo Chan, Lee Gi Su, E1, E2, and Mr Hwang are the other members of the team in The Silent Sea. All of them head to the Balhae Station on the Moon, where they are asked to retrieve a sample that researchers were working on. Additional information regarding the samples that they were expected to collect is not provided to them. What ensued was a string of misfortune for the crew.

Right off the bat they were unable to control their spaceship and ended up crash landing on the moon. Dr Hwang, who was the only member of the team to have worked at Dalhae Station, gets hurt and dies due to his injuries. Following this, others in The Silent Sea head to the station hoping to gain access to oxygen and air to breathe. This station was said to be shut due to a radioactive leak, but the crew stumbles upon the much more sinister truth.

As it turns out, the researchers on the base in The Silent Sea were looking for water on the moon, and during research, they found out that this source was dangerous. They used the clone of a girl called Luna to experiment more regarding lunar water. However, every time a human being came in contact with the molecules of water, they suffered and drowned to death. The water molecules multiplied within the human body and blood was broken down into water as well, leading to the victim's lungs filling up.

Ji An investigates the bodies that the team see in the station in The Silent Sea and finds out that everyone died from drowning and not due to contact with radioactive material. From here, she also manages to find out that the sample that they were expected to take back to earth was lunar water.

Who is Luna073 in The Silent Sea?

What surprises Ji An in The Silent Sea is the lone survivor on board the station. This is none other than Luna073. She is the only clone to have succeeded in surviving contact with lunar water.

Her bite helps Ji An survive making contact with lunar water in The Silent Sea and this also convinces everyone not to treat Luna as if she were a monster. Everyone in the crew does their best to keep her safe, sometimes at the cost of their lives.

The captain of the ship's motivations in The Silent Sea were also revealed and turned out to be self serving. It was revealed that he was extremely intent on taking a sample of the water as he was promised a higher classification level for procuring water back on Earth. He needs this for his daughter's treatment and hopes that this would be the last mission for him too. Despite having his reasons to live, he decides to sacrifice himself to ensure the safety of Ji An and Luna.

Does Gong Yoo come in contact with Lunar Water in The Silent Sea?

Towards the climax, Gong Yoo not only comes in contact with the water but is also pushed out of the Dalhae Station due to heavy water pressure within the base. Luna is escorted out in a spacesuit, but she gets rid of it and walks out of the base station in The Silent Sea, suprising Ji An.

Ji An worries and tries to follow Luna's footsteps in The Silent Sea to learn that in addition to adapting to survive contact with Lunar water, the young girl can also walk freely without suits on the moon.

Luna returns Han Yun Jae's badge that he received from his daughter and wore as a lucky talisman that would keep him safe. At the end of the show, fans get to see the light of his spacesuit go off which sets in place some ambiguity regarding his fate. He did, after all, take a breath after seeing Luna safe and secure, so the possibility of Han Yun Jae continuing on this journey with Ji An and Luna is high if season 2 is in the making.

Edited by Danyal Arabi