'The Silent Sea': Cast, plot, release date, and all you need to know about the new upcoming Netflix Original

Sending ripples through the internet, Netflix revealed the official trailer for their upcoming original, The Silent Sea. With a strong cast and a gripping storyline, this new Netflix original has netizens wondering what to expect.

According to various sources, Netflix announced the idea for the TV series in 2019. The Silent Sea is inspired by a 2014 short film directed by Choi Hang-Yong.

Plot of 'The Silent Sea':

The drama narrates the story of a dystopian future in the year 2075, where the world suffers from a water and food shortage. Two experts, Yoon-Jae (a space solider) and Ji-An (a space expert), are sent on a space mission to retrieve a mysterious sample from the rundown and abandoned Balhae Base research space station. Check out the trailer below.

Release Date for 'The Silent Sea':

With a total of eight episodes, this thriller series is set to make its way on Christmas Eve. According to various media reports, the show will premiere on December 24th, 2021. Though the runtime for each episode is yet to be announced, each episode is expected to be approximately 45 minutes. Here's the first look at the show.

GOKPOP @goKPOP #LeeJoon & #BaeDooNa🔥



follows the story of the members of a special team that set out to a research base on the Moon.



Can't wait to watch 🙌🏼 First look of #Netflix upcoming sci-fic thriller series #TheSilenceSea featuring #GongYoo #TheSilentSea follows the story of the members of a special team that set out to a research base on the Moon.Can't wait to watch 🙌🏼 First look of #Netflix upcoming sci-fic thriller series #TheSilenceSea featuring #GongYoo, #LeeJoon & #BaeDooNa🔥#TheSilentSea follows the story of the members of a special team that set out to a research base on the Moon.Can't wait to watch 🙌🏼 https://t.co/KaQXUp2Fnh

Where to Watch?

Being a Netflix original, viewers and audiences can stream the show on Netflix. They can also expect more updates regarding the TV series closer to its premiere.

Cast for 'The Silent Sea'

Sporting familiar faces from the South Korean movie and entertainment industry, this show has a really strong cast to support its edge-gripping narrative.

The main cast is as follows:

Goon Yoo as Han Yoon Jae: He's a space soldier who is also the leader of the expedition charged to carry out this vital mission with very little information.

Ggong ~ 꽁 @YOO_I_



#gongyoo The Silent Sea filming has been done since March.. I'm wondering when Netflix plans to release it 🤔 looks like the production takes a long time since it's a sci-fi and mystery drama but I think (hope) the first teaser will be released soon 🤔 What do you think? The Silent Sea filming has been done since March.. I'm wondering when Netflix plans to release it 🤔 looks like the production takes a long time since it's a sci-fi and mystery drama but I think (hope) the first teaser will be released soon 🤔 What do you think?#gongyoo https://t.co/WmJGtP2ccn

Bae Doo Na as Song Ji An: She's an astrobiologist who is sent on a mission to unravel the mystery as to what happened at the Balhae Base research space station.

kdrama tweets @iconickdramas



A Gong Yoo x Bae Doo Na x Lee Joon x Produced by Jung Woo Sung x Netflix Original Series 💯 Just by looking at this picture you will know that #SeaOfSilence #TheSilentSea will be THAT 2021 DRAMA!A Gong Yoo x Bae Doo Na x Lee Joon x Produced by Jung Woo Sung x Netflix Original Series 💯 Just by looking at this picture you will know that #SeaOfSilence /#TheSilentSea will be THAT 2021 DRAMA!A Gong Yoo x Bae Doo Na x Lee Joon x Produced by Jung Woo Sung x Netflix Original Series 💯 https://t.co/3Y9Niz2YGD

Lee Joon as Rye Tae Seok: To escape the twisted environment at the Ministry of National Defense, he volunteered to be the head engineer for the space mission.

The supporting cast members are as follows:

Heo Sung Tae as Kim Jae Sun: He is the Chief of the Resource Group of Aviation Administration for the mission.

Lee Moo Saeng as Gong Soo Hyuk: He is the head of the security team for the space mission.

Jung Soon Won as Soo Chan: His role in the space mission is yet to be made public.

Also Read Article Continues below

The cast is not limited to just these actors. Viewers also get to see the likes of Heo Jung Do, Lee Joon Hyuk and Kim Sun-Young in action.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider