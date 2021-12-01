Gong Yoo celebrates 20th debut anniversary, opens Instagram account

Fans can now connect with Gong Yoo on a whole new level, as the Goblin actor has opened up a personal Instagram account. At the time of writing, he had already gained over 800k followers in less than 24 hours.

The account's formation coincides with a very special event in Yoo's life; it marks the 20th anniversary of his acting debut.

He kicked off his acting career in 2001, starring in the TV series School 4. Since then, Yoo has starred in numerous amount of K-Dramas, movies, and variety shows. His latest drama role is in the Netflix original The Silent Sea, which will be released near the end of December.

Gong Yoo's agency will manage new Instagram account

Probably celebrating the 20th anniversary of his acting debut, the 42-year-old gifted his fans with an IG account, allowing them to gain an insight into his life.

But there's a catch.

Gong, whose real name is real name Gong Ji-cheol, won't be using the account himself. Instead, his company, Management SOOP, will be the one running the account on his behalf.

Hi. This is Management SOOP. Thank you to all the fans who always support Gong Yoo. We opened an official Instagram account to convey the daily life of the actor Gong Yoo to all the fans. Gong Yoo has no other social media, and this account is directly managed by Management SOOP. Thank you. @_gongyoo_official_

So far, two posts have gone live on the account. While the first one featured a squid, which was possibly a hint at his role in the hit series Squid Game, the second one showcased Yoo wearing an NBA jersey with his name.

While it is unfortunate that audiences won't see Gong Yoo posting content freely, fans are nevertheless excited to see the content that will come their way.

