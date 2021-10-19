Squid Game season 2 might explore the Front Man and Gong Yoo’s story, reveals Director

Director Hwang Dong Hyuk discussed potential plotlines he would like to explore if there ever is a Squid Game season 2. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the director revealed that he would like to focus on the backstories of Lee Byung Hun’s Front Man, Gong Yoo being a recruiter, and the lead Lee Jung Jae’s Seong Gi Hun navigating through the second game.

However, he is in two minds about a Squid Game sequel. The craze with which the show has taken over the world has indefinitely put a lot of pressure on the director.

Squid Game’s director Hwang Dong Hyuk reveals the characters he’d like to explore in the sequel

As much as people like to think Seong Gi Hun turned back from boarding the plane for revenge, that wasn't what Hwang Dong Hyuk had in mind.

While discussing the many possibilities and storylines he would like to explore in a potential Squid Game season 2, he revealed that the ending was supposed to be open-ended. An ambiguous ending for Squid Game was his way of communicating, "you (the viewers) should not be dragged along by the competitive flow of society, but that you (the viewers) should start thinking about who has created the whole system".

He then went on to reveal the potential Squid Game season 2 plotlines. First up is the Front Man/Hwang In Ho, played by the excellent Lee Byung Hun. He wants to explore the relationship with his brother, the detective Hwang Jun Ho (Wi Ha Joon).

He said:

"For example, the story of the police officer and the story of his brother, the Front Man. So if I end up creating season two, I’d like to explore that storyline — what is going on between those two brothers?"

The other character he'd want to deep dive into is Gong Yoo's role as the recruiter. As he put the ddakji theories to rest and revealed how he became a recruiter, there is still a lot to unearth about the guy in a suit who goes around carrying paper tiles in a suitcase.

The Squid Game director said:

"And then I could also go into the story of that recruiter in the suit who plays the game of ddakji with Gi Hun and gives him the card in the first episode."

Hwang Dong Hyuk's comments on the brothers' relationship also open up about the possibility of the detective being alive, as theories suggest. Both the Front Man and his brother are important parts of the show, and believing one's journey has ended is difficult.

He also stated the obvious storyline of figuring out more about the games through Gi Hun without giving much away:

"And, of course, we could go with Gi-hun’s story as he turns back, and explore more about how he’s going to navigate through his reckoning with the people who are designing the games. So, I don’t know yet, but I’ll just say there are a lot of possibilities out there for season two storyline."

While the pressure is high, all thanks to the astounding success of Squid Game, it does seem like the director already has a skeleton in mind for the sequel.

