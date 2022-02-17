ASTRO's Sanha confirmed to join the cast of KBS2 drama 'Crazy Love' as Krystal's younger brother

Sanha from ASTRO is preparing to make his big-screen debut in his first mainstream broadcast K-drama.

K-pop idol Sanha landed a role in KBS2's upcoming Mon-Tues drama series, Crazy Love, according to Fantagio on February 14. Sanha will portray Lee Su-ho, the younger brother of the female protagonist, Lee Shin-ah (played by Krystal).

Su Ho is a typical younger brother who quarrels with his sister whenever he gets the chance, yet he genuinely cares about his family. He also wishes to pursue a career as an actor. Su Ho has a secret that he can't tell his sister Shin Ah, which is why his character is so crucial in the plot of Crazy Love.

Yoon San-ha is a South Korean singer-songwriter, actor, and model contracted to Fantagio Entertainment. He is the lead singer and maknae of ASTRO, a South Korean boy group.

In 2019, he made his acting debut as Tae Oh in the online drama Love Formula 11M, and this year he will make his big-screen debut in the television drama Crazy Love.

Crazy Love, a KBS2 drama, will air on March 7 at 9:30 PM KST. It will consist of 16 episodes with a total running time of 1 hour and 10 minutes. On networks like iQiyi and KBS2, the upcoming series will be aired.

The drama follows the main character, who pretends to have amnesia when told that he will be murdered, and a woman who pretends to be his fiancée when informed that she doesn’t have much time to live. Noh Go-jin is the CEO of GOTOP and the country's top math instructor.

Lee Shin-ah is Noh Go-jin's secretary who has no strong existence. When it comes to sincerity and responsibility, she is at the top of the company, but she is so quiet, introverted, and hopeless at boasting that she appears non-existent.

The list of cast and crew also includes Sassy Go Go director Kim Jung-hyun, screenwriter Kim Bo-gyeom, Her Private Life actor Kim Jae-wook is in the lead role as Noh Go-jin, with Prison Playbook actress and K-pop Idol Krystal Jung as Lee Shin-ah. The series will also feature Ha Joon.

Jo In as Kim Hye-sun, with Yoo In-young as Baek Soo-young and Lee Ji-min as Michelle Lee in supporting roles.

Furthermore, on February 9, a new official teaser for the upcoming series was released, revealing the two main characters and their distinguishing characteristics. Kim's character is presented as arrogantly fanning himself with wads of cash, whilst Krystal's role is depicted as the polar opposite, looking down in fear.

She later appeared to have a complete 180-degree personality change, with a mischievous smirk on her face and a hammer in her hand.

Sanha from ASTRO will be making an appearance as Crystal Jung's younger brother on the show sparked interest from ASTRO fans, and they couldn't be happier to see Sanha in one of the series' most prominent roles.

