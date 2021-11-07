What was Astro's net worth? Tributes pour in as UB40 founder passes away

Former UB40 member Astro reportedly passed away after suffering a “very short illness.” He was 64 at the time of his passing. His death was officially announced on Twitter by the breakaway “Ali Campbell & Astro” UB40 account.

The group mentioned that they were devastated and heartbroken over the sudden demise of the musician. They also requested fans to respect his family’s privacy during this difficult time:

ALI CAMPBELL & ASTRO @UB40 We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness. The world will never be the same without him.



We ask you to please respect his family's privacy at this incredibly difficult time.

The official UB40 account also took to Instagram to mourn the loss of their founding member. The band's current lineup also sent condolences to the late musician’s family:

So far, no exact cause of the singer’s death has been revealed. Following the news of his demise, several fans and colleagues poured in their heartfelt tributes to the reggae legend.

Exploring Astro’s fortune at the time of his demise

Terence Wilson had an estimated net worth of $52 million (Image via Getty Images)

Astro, Terence Wilson, was an American musician best known as the founding member of English reggae and pop band UB40. According to Idol Net Worth, he had an approximate net worth of $52 million.

The majority of his earnings came from his role as the lead singer of UB40. The vocalist was associated with the popular band from its inception in 1978 until his departure in 2013.

The band rose to fame with hit singles such as Can’t Help Falling in Love, Food for Thought, and Red Red Wine. They had 28 UK top 40 albums and 39 top 40 singles.

The group sold nearly 70 million records worldwide and all members earned a considerable fortune from the streams, sales, concerts, tours, and gigs.

In 2013, Wilson left the band to form a breakaway version of UB40 with Ali Campbell and Mickey Virtue. The former continued to enjoy a successful music career as part of the three-piece.

The trio earned considerable revenue with their multiple arena tours in the UK and world tours in several countries, including Australia, America, South Africa, and Nigeria.

Following Mickey Virtue’s departure from the group, the remaining members continued to perform as a two-piece. The duo also performed at a particular online concert featuring UB40’s 1980 album Signing Off in June, before Astro’s demise.

Twitter mourns the loss

Fans are left heartbroken over UB40 founding member's sudden demise (Image via Getty Images)

As one of the main founding members of UB40, Wilson was a much-loved musician. With over four decades of being in the industry, the singer left a memorable mark in reggae and pop music history.

Unfortunately, the artist recently passed away after battling a short illness. The news of his demise left fans heartbroken. Several admirers and well-wishers took to Twitter to mourn the sudden loss of an industry veteran:

Sandra Carr @vinylvamp #astro Dan & I are heartbroken about the passing of Astro of @UB40 OFFICIAL & @UB40 . He was a founding member of UB40. We're glad that we saw Astro and Ali Campbell perform during the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames, England in August 2019. May Astro R.I.P. 💔 🖤❤️💚💛 #ub40 Dan & I are heartbroken about the passing of Astro of @UB40OFFICIAL & @UB40. He was a founding member of UB40. We're glad that we saw Astro and Ali Campbell perform during the Rewind Festival in Henley-on-Thames, England in August 2019. May Astro R.I.P. 💔 🖤❤️💚💛#ub40 #astro https://t.co/a2WYSaH7fz

As tributes continue to pour in online, the veteran artist will undoubtedly be deeply missed by his family, friends, fans, and colleagues. However, his work and contribution to music will always be cherished by contemporaries and future generations alike.

Edited by Srijan Sen