What's Fetty Wap's net worth? Rapper's fortune explored as he's out on $500K bail after drug bust arrest

On October 28, Willie Junior Maxwell II, professionally known as Fetty Wap, was arrested for trafficking drugs at CitiField in New York City.

US District Judge Joanna Seybert granted his bail at $500,000 along with the conditions for wearing a GPS ankle monitor and random drug tests. The rapper also has to surrender his passport and await official permission before traveling.

The singer-songwriter was charged with five others who allegedly sold and distributed heroin and fentanyl in Long Island.

How much is Fetty Wap worth?

After the enormous bail bond of $500,000 set for his release, every fan and follower has wondered how much the singer is worth. According to multiple sources, Fetty Wap is worth about double his bail bond's amount, at $1 million.

The 30-year-old began his musical journey in 2013. However, before his career took off, Fetty Wap had dealt drugs in his teenage years after dropping out of school and becoming homeless.

Fetty Wap reportedly began rapping to escape poverty. Along with his friend, the Long Island native would record numerous demos using beats from SoundClick.

In early 2014, he recorded his debut single, Trap Queen, based on beats by Belarusian producer Tony Fadd. The song was released as a part of his mixtape called Up Next.

Trap Queen would go on to usher Fetty Wap into fame and recognition. The song gained significant traction in mid-November 2014 and has had 185 million plays on Soundcloud and over 750 million views on YouTube.

Trap Queen became a platinum hit and ranked number 7 on Billboard's year-end list of 2015 songs.

Fetty Wap has had two studio albums, i.e., Fetty Wap in 2015 and The Butterfly Effect, released last month. The rapper has also had 12 mixtapes so far.

His best album appears to be Fetty Wap which peaked the Billboard 200 charts at number 1 on October 17, 2015.

Furthermore, according to Nielsen, Fetty Wap topped the list of having more streams on digital platforms, beating the likes of The Weekend, Ed Sheeran, and Adele. He had 616,463,000 plays in 2015.

The emcee has worked with labels like RGF, 300, and Atlantic Records. In a video on Spotify for artists, Fetty Wap revealed that he had 37 cars, ten houses, 14 apartments, and $2.5 million in jewelry at a particular moment in his life.

However, he owns just one residence and two cars as of now. Fetty Wap has also released a smartphone street racing game amongst his other ventures.

Edited by Ravi Iyer