Who is Dan Sur? Rapper with gold chains for hair goes viral after getting them surgically implanted into his head

Rising musician Dan Sur has caught the internet’s attention after revealing his latest hairdo. The rapper showed off his newly implanted golden locks on various social media platforms. The 23-year-old artist took to Instagram and TikTok to showcase the numerous gold chains that have replaced his natural hair.

Dan Sur is originally from Mexico. He previously kept his black dreads long and stylized before trading them for new locks. In one of the videos posted online, speaking about why he chose to get golden chains implanted into his head, he said:

“The truth is that I wanted to do something different because I see that everyone dyes their hair. I hope not everyone copies me now.”

How did Dan Sur get golden chains implanted?

The reggaeton artist explained that he had spared no expense in getting the gold chains attached to his head. While explaining the graphic procedure, he said:

“I have it as a hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin.”

The Sigo singer claimed to be the first and only musician to undergo such a procedure till date. Dan Sur said:

“This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history.”

In another post, the rapper took a shot at other performers who chose to dye their hair instead of doing something more unique. He took a dig at controversial rapper Tekashi (or 6ix9ine), saying in a caption:

“I don't paint my hair like all these Takashi clones.”

The internet was quick to react to the latest hair trend started by Dan Sur. Some tweets regarding his new look included:

Does this make him officially "a heavy metal artist" pic.twitter.com/7Cdd9PmXhr — bennie (@kasambabenjie) September 10, 2021

At some point these surgeons need to say no — october libra (@Noblairwaldorf) September 10, 2021

him after this post pic.twitter.com/rnP5naM3tV — novacane (@raqszn) September 10, 2021

The chain snatchers when he roll through the hood. pic.twitter.com/FW5WeVXtMY — C-Recks (@lyric2go) September 10, 2021

Dude bout to be in the worst position during a thunderstorm lmfaooo😂😂😂 — Dont Worry Bout That (@AjaBajaaaa) September 10, 2021

Imma cry if his head turns green pic.twitter.com/v9WK6eh7vo — minator (@sperminator27) September 10, 2021

i really just wanna know which doctors are legitimately performing these procedures — itgirl. (@kmulaaaa) September 10, 2021

Probably would slip out during a performance



Still

Pretty stupid imo — Galaga_G (@the_real_galaga) September 10, 2021

Other media outlets now report that the rapper was inspired by fellow musician Lil Uzi Vert, who went viral after spending $24 million on a “natural” pink diamond that was embedded into his forehead. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old claimed that a fan ripped the precious gem off his head at a music festival in July, but he was able to retrieve it. He told TMZ:

“I still have the diamond, so I feel good.”

Dan Sur is currently not only sporting literal golden tresses but also has a massive jewelry collection. He is often seen wearing bejeweled grills. He first showcased them as he brushed his teeth in a TikTok video. He holds close to 2 million followers on the platform.

