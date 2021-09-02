Who was Ducky P? Internet pays tribute as rapper allegedly shot and killed in Dallas

Rapper Ducky P’s fans were shocked after reading the news of his alleged death. The report has been doing rounds over the internet, but none of the claims have been officially verified until now.

Since learning about the alleged death of Ducky P, his fans have reacted to the same on social media. Here are a few.

Popular Dallas Rapper Ducky P has reportedly been shot an killed today rip 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lX3UWELLC9 — dallasglobaltv (@dallasglobaltv) September 2, 2021

🐝💔 BREAKING: Popular Dallas, Texas artist @bornpaid_duckyp has reportedly been shot and killed in his hometown 🙏🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/ZGcJRAllZT — Get Noticed🙏🏾👀 (@Bee4theclout) September 2, 2021

One of the first artist to let me get an interview. Had me outside Motown at 1am in the Cliff. Damn man. RIP Ducky P 🕊🖤 pic.twitter.com/dUQQRr21DB — Dallas🏴‍☠️ (@TZY214) September 2, 2021

Damn they really done took Ducky P.. sad 😞 — Creed ™🌙 (@CameronCredle) September 2, 2021

Long Live my brother Ducky P. One of the greatest to ever do it. Pic from the first day met and shot, the others a year later. Hard work pays off he’s proof, I know he was gon make it. When you pressure they gon hate. I feel so hopeless. I love you bro 4E 😪🙏🏾🕊🦆🅱️🅿️ pic.twitter.com/iBI8ASR21n — sperry springer📼 (@sperryspringerr) September 2, 2021

They done killed ducky p, karma don’t miss when you dissing the dead. — KeWayne (@VeteranMavsFan) September 2, 2021

Some goofy looking mf named Ducky P...I remember they interviewed him right after they caught the first suspect for mo3 — Mistah JV (@WhoTFisMistahJV) September 2, 2021

Damn RIP Ducky P🙏🙏❤️❤️🕊🕊🥺🥺💔💔 — Xavier Antonio Walker AKA Xay Boy XB (@XavierAntonioW3) September 2, 2021

Smh RIP Ducky P — 🐼Téxás Ñátívé🤘🏾 (@feo9acino) September 2, 2021

One user said he interviewed the rapper and shared a video featuring him. Though online reports say he was allegedly shot to death, confirmation is still awaited from the police, his family, and friends. He shared a picture with a black background in his last Instagram post.

Another teenage rapper, YNT Juan, was shot dead last month in Connecticut. YNT Juan was 17-years-old. His childhood friend Jannie said that he never went live on Instagram to talk about drama and went there to support his friends and promote his music.

Everything to know about Ducky P

Ducky P in Ain't Goin Like CJ (Image via YouTube/Go Yayo)

Also known as Bornpay Ducky P, he is originally from Texas and based in Florida. Ducky P's age is unknown until now, and they had more than 15,000 followers on Instagram. The rapper’s bio describes him as “DemonWithGlasses. BornpaidCeo. Pond Digger.”

He had almost 164,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and gained recognition for his songs on YouTube like No Matter What I Do and Burry Me. His latest video was uploaded three weeks ago, titled Lookin’, and it features him and fellow rapper Bp Trouble. Apart from all this, information related to his private life remains unknown for now.

Rumors have recently sparked online that he died in his hometown. It says that a suspect fired shots at him when he was in a vehicle. Medical professionals arrived on the scene following the incident, but he succumbed to his injuries by then.

As mentioned earlier, news of his death has not yet been confirmed. Ducky P’s family and friends are yet to comment or confirm the reports. Even the cops have not revealed anything related to this rumor.

