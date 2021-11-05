×
Who was William Lucking? Tributes pour in as ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star passes away at 80

Actor William Lucking's death was announced two weeks after his passing (Image via Getty Images)
Barsha Roy
ANALYST
Modified Nov 05, 2021 01:00 PM IST
Sons of Anarchy star William Lucking reportedly passed away at his Las Vegas home on October 18, 2021. News of his death was confirmed on November 3, nearly two weeks after his passing. He was 80 at the time of demise.

The actor’s longtime friend and colleague Stephen Macht posted an obituary written by Lucking’s wife. His family remembered the actor’s amazing works and requested fans to cherish his memory. So far, no immediate cause of his death has been revealed.

Following news of his demise, several admirers and well-wishers poured in their tributes to the late actor. William Lucking is survived by his wife Sigrid Insull Lucking and daughters, Marjet and Juliana. He also leaves behind his sister Ellen Founier and grandchildren, Quinlan and Lilian.

A look into the life and legacy of William Lucking

William Lucking was best known for playing Piney Winston in Sons of Anarchy (Image via FX/Sons of Anarchy)

William Lucking was an American actor, best known for playing Piney Winston in the FX crime series Sons of Anarchy. He was also recognized for portraying Colonel Lynch in the first season of NBC’s The A-Team.

On June 17, 1941, he was born in Michigan and later moved to California with his family. He studied literature and theater and graduated from UCLA and Pasadena Playhouse.

He began his acting career with minor TV roles in shows like Mission: Impossible, The Partridge Family, Ironside, Lancer, The Virginian, and The X Files, among many others.

His first break on the big screen arrived with the 1973 film Oklahoma Crude alongside Faye Dunaway and George C. Scott. He starred in several other films, including The Mountain Men, Stripes, Erin Brockovich, Red Dragon, The Rundown, Contraband, and others.

The actor is also remembered for his iconic biker roles in films like The Magnificent Seven Ride!, Hell’s Belles, Wild Rovers, and The Return of a Man Called Horse. Besides his film and television roles, he also contributed massively to the theater.

Lucking was the co-founder of Santa Paula Theatre Centre and produced prominent shows like The Zoo Story, Major Barbara, All the King’s Men, Camino Real and The Hothouse.

Twitter mourns the loss of William Lucking

Fans poured in heartfelt tributes as William Lucking passed away (Image via Getty Images)

Lucking is undoubtedly one of the most notable actors in Hollywood. Over several decades, the actor has been remembered for his memorable roles in films and TV shows.

Although he was known for his harsh and robust onscreen persona, he was reportedly an “elegant man” in real life with a bright intellect. He loved discussions on politics, current affairs, philosophy, physics, art, and poetry.

Following Lucking’s death last month, several fans and colleagues took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the artist:

RIP William Lucking Loved his roles Piney in #sonsofanarchyAnd for those my age he was also Colonel Lynch ! https://t.co/JjaxCTEsqP
WE were all on a boat. It’s was in the AM and it was chaos.BUT it didn’t matter, because like many times before, I was fortunate to listen and learn from this knowledgeable steadfast oak of a Human.One of one, none before and none to comeGive ‘em hell BILL!#WilliamLucking https://t.co/KgckOrmHsY
RIP sir….. it was such an honor to work with you on ⁦@SonsofAnarchy⁩. You had a presence unlike any other. You will truly be missed. 💔William Lucking, Actor on 'Sons of Anarchy,' Dies at 80 - The Hollywood Reporter apple.news/ARIZz1ajuQQuDw…
Rest in Peace king. William Lucking, forever grateful for you 🤍 https://t.co/uZGC4BFd4c
RIP William Lucking who appeared as Bajoran freedom fighter Furel in three episodes of #StarTrekDS9.Helluva cool guy
RIP William Lucking Piney was a fantastic SOA character played to a tee. https://t.co/MFYdXi9GxN
Damn this one hits different. RIP William Lucking aka Piney. Pour up the patron. SONS 💀🥃 https://t.co/6gkNipdfse
#RIP Piney Winston 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #SOA #Sons #WilliamLucking https://t.co/DtlRWZJqa2
RIP William Lucking, a cast member of Sons of Anarchy. We’ll miss you. https://t.co/J0DEe9GIdi
R.I.P. Actor William Lucking, whom I first saw as a child on The Incredible Hulk TV series. https://t.co/f0JErDszTe
RIP PineyAnd William Lucking made a darn good Orion trader on Star Trek, too. https://t.co/H7cy5V7zCV
William Lucking was definitely a giant among men and an amazing person who will be greatly missed 😞 I had the honour of meeting him once and he was so kind. #RipWilliamLucking #SOA #PineyWinston https://t.co/u2rByY07iA
Damn. We lost a Son today. #SonsofAnarchy is one of my all time favorite shows, and Piney was a big part of that. That rough father figure that everyone leaned on, had that IDGAF attitude written all over his character.RIP PineyThank you William Lucking for bringing him to life https://t.co/pbMkpWLldd
Rip William Lucking. #SOA #MASH https://t.co/8rimTqfotc
rest in peace, William Lucking. I'll always love his performance as Piney on Sons of Anarchy. Condolences to his family and friends ♥️ https://t.co/5WCDf4UlFc

William Lucking will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and industry associates. However, he will always be remembered for his work and legacy in film.

Edited by Srijan Sen
