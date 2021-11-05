Who was William Lucking? Tributes pour in as ‘Sons of Anarchy’ star passes away at 80

Sons of Anarchy star William Lucking reportedly passed away at his Las Vegas home on October 18, 2021. News of his death was confirmed on November 3, nearly two weeks after his passing. He was 80 at the time of demise.
The actor’s longtime friend and colleague Stephen Macht posted an obituary written by Lucking’s wife. His family remembered the actor’s amazing works and requested fans to cherish his memory. So far, no immediate cause of his death has been revealed.
Following news of his demise, several admirers and well-wishers poured in their tributes to the late actor. William Lucking is survived by his wife Sigrid Insull Lucking and daughters, Marjet and Juliana. He also leaves behind his sister Ellen Founier and grandchildren, Quinlan and Lilian.
A look into the life and legacy of William Lucking
William Lucking was an American actor, best known for playing Piney Winston in the FX crime series Sons of Anarchy. He was also recognized for portraying Colonel Lynch in the first season of NBC’s The A-Team.
On June 17, 1941, he was born in Michigan and later moved to California with his family. He studied literature and theater and graduated from UCLA and Pasadena Playhouse.
He began his acting career with minor TV roles in shows like Mission: Impossible, The Partridge Family, Ironside, Lancer, The Virginian, and The X Files, among many others.
His first break on the big screen arrived with the 1973 film Oklahoma Crude alongside Faye Dunaway and George C. Scott. He starred in several other films, including The Mountain Men, Stripes, Erin Brockovich, Red Dragon, The Rundown, Contraband, and others.
The actor is also remembered for his iconic biker roles in films like The Magnificent Seven Ride!, Hell’s Belles, Wild Rovers, and The Return of a Man Called Horse. Besides his film and television roles, he also contributed massively to the theater.
Lucking was the co-founder of Santa Paula Theatre Centre and produced prominent shows like The Zoo Story, Major Barbara, All the King’s Men, Camino Real and The Hothouse.
Twitter mourns the loss of William Lucking
Lucking is undoubtedly one of the most notable actors in Hollywood. Over several decades, the actor has been remembered for his memorable roles in films and TV shows.
Although he was known for his harsh and robust onscreen persona, he was reportedly an “elegant man” in real life with a bright intellect. He loved discussions on politics, current affairs, philosophy, physics, art, and poetry.
Following Lucking’s death last month, several fans and colleagues took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the artist:
ALSO READArticle Continues below
William Lucking will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and industry associates. However, he will always be remembered for his work and legacy in film.