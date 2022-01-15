Kep1er makes history by becoming the first rookie K-pop girl group to achieve two music show wins

Kep1er is taking K-pop to a whole new level. On January 14, 2022, the group performed their debut song WA DA DA on a TV series Music Bank which aired on KBS2. The song stood in first place alongside IU's Winter Sleep. The group eventually won by 3,678 points over IU's 3,570 points.

This achievement marks their second win on a TV show with WA DA DA. Previously, the girls won first place on Mnet's M Countdown.

The rookie K-pop girl group is already smashing records. The nonet entered the music industry on January 3, 2022 and is setting the bar high for other groups.

Kep1er's supersonic win

Netizens congratulated the group for winning and setting new records. They took to Twitter and started trending #WADADA2ndWin #Kep1er2ndWin.

Najihah Shobry @NajihahShobry @KshowAnalysis

That was amazing performance and song

Good job, girls

I hope you girls will going to the next music show

Additionally, the group is now tied with ITZY as the fastest K-pop girl group to win first place on KBS2's Music Bank in history (11 days). The nonet started trending and peaked at number six and three on the worldwide trends.

FIRST IMPACT Ranks No. 1 on the Gaon Weekly Album Chart

In other news, the group has debuted on the Gaon Chart with their first EP FIRST IMPACT and its title song WA DA DA. It also entered at number one on the Gaon Weekly Album Chart. The EP also debuted at number one on the weekly retail album chart after selling 121,812 total copies.

On the Gaon Weekly Download Chart, the song WA DA DA landed at number 21, the highest ranking among songs by new K-pop artists that debuted in 2021-22.

On MelOn, the largest streaming platform in South Korea, WA DA DA surpassed one million streams. The music video is close to reaching 35 million views on YouTube. It is also trending at number 5 in the music category.

