Billlie sets new personal record with second mini-album — The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One

Billlie has set a personal record with its second mini-album release, receiving positive feedback for its unique concepts and high-quality music. Their costumes, make-up, and video creations deliver everything expected from the K-pop music industry.

The South Korean girl group, formed by Mystic Story, debuted on November 10, 2021, with the extended play The Billage of Perception: Chapter One. Initially, the group consisted of six members: Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, and Haruna. A seventh member, Sheon, later joined the group.

Billlie’s latest mini-album, The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One, sells over 9,000 copies

The rookie K-pop band has achieved a new personal record on Haneto. According to the Haneto chart, the group’s second mini-album, The Collective Soul Unconscious: Chapter One, sold over 9,000 copies, becoming the group’s highest-selling first-day album.

The latest mini-album triumphed over its debut album, The Billage of Perception: Chapter One, which had a little over 2,000 sales on its first day.

The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One set a smashing record as it sold roughly 3,233 album sales on the third day of its release, which currently sums up to 19,330 copies sold. The personal record makes it the group’s highest-selling first-week album sale on the chart.

Billlie Charts @billliecharts



DAY 1: 9,023

DAY 2: 7,083

DAY 3: 3,233 *still counting*



TOTAL: 19,339 copies sold



**it has now surpassed the 17k+ total sales of their debut album !!

#Billlie #빌리 #ビリー @Billlieofficial 2nd mini album ‘the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one’ | Hanteo ChartDAY 1: 9,023DAY 2: 7,083DAY 3: 3,233 *still counting*TOTAL: 19,339 copies sold**it has now surpassed the 17k+ total sales of their debut album !! .@Billlieofficial 2nd mini album ‘the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one’ | Hanteo ChartDAY 1: 9,023DAY 2: 7,083DAY 3: 3,233 *still counting*TOTAL: 19,339 copies sold**it has now surpassed the 17k+ total sales of their debut album !!#Billlie #빌리 #ビリー

Soon enough, fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the album. With a high-speed comeback, the rookie group has done well as netizens complimented the septet for its outstanding and vibrant work.

Kpop Girls Charts @kpopggsuperior "the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one" becomes #Billlie 's fastest album to reach 10,000 copies sold on Hanteo "the collective soul and unconscious: chapter one" becomes #Billlie's fastest album to reach 10,000 copies sold on Hanteo 👏🎉

neko 🐈 ರ‸ರ @hyeloveshye finally listened to the entire billlie album i lvoe it finally listened to the entire billlie album i lvoe it

nævis @harunapaws billlie album let's go billlie album let's go

m y r a ⋆ REFUGE 🖤 @Astr0id__ kinda feel like getting billlie’s album bcos its so pretty :( kinda feel like getting billlie’s album bcos its so pretty :(

ioana ☆.°.• seunghun dayyyy @strawbaerrie_ i really love billlie's new album i really love billlie's new album

🃏 @tsukiuIt billlie really deserve more recognition for their discography like these girls released 2 zero skip mini albums back to back within the span of 3 months and even took part in writing the songs billlie really deserve more recognition for their discography like these girls released 2 zero skip mini albums back to back within the span of 3 months and even took part in writing the songs

caity’s flop era heart edition 💖 @toastedhosh I really hope Billlie’s new album helps them gain even more traction because they’re so so good and so so cute and I want everyone to love them I really hope Billlie’s new album helps them gain even more traction because they’re so so good and so so cute and I want everyone to love them

ioana ☆.°.• seunghun dayyyy @strawbaerrie_ i really love billlie's new album i really love billlie's new album

The music video for the title track GingaMingaYo has been released on the group’s official YouTube channel. The mini-album features the following five songs:

GingaMingaYo

A sign - anonymous

Overlap

Moon Palace

Believe

Billlie’s second mini-album ranks #1 on iTunes

On February 24, the group’s second mini-album, The Collective Soul and Unconscious: Chapter One, ranked #1 on iTunes’ top album chart in the US, Turkey, and Belgium. Additionally, it ranked in the top ten in Russia, Germany, Canada, England, Japan, Austra, Brazil, and Thailand.

The title track GingaMingaYo ranked #1 on iTunes’ single charts and garnered attention to the group’s multinational popularity. The album also ranked #1 on Gaon’s real-time relay album chart soon after its release.

Edited by Ravi Iyer