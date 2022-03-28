DKZ introduces three new members to the group and gears up for an exciting comeback

DKZ, formerly known as DONGKIZ, has introduced three of its newest members of the group. A few days earlier, the K-pop boy group underwent major changes, from rebranding their group name to announcing that Munik would be going on a hiatus.

The quintet officially debuted in 2019 but came into the limelight after BL K-drama Semantic Error, starring group member Jaechan as the lead. The K-pop boy group’s last release was in 2021 with their fifth single album CHASE EPISODE 1. GGUM.

DKZ introduces Sehyeon, Mingyu, and Giseok as the new members of the group

On March 28, 2022, the K-pop boy group revealed its three new members, Sehyeon, Giseok, and Mingyu, via the group’s official social media accounts. The group will now have a six-member line-up, including the original members Jaechan, Kyungyoon, and Jonghyung.

The group’s agency, Dongyo Entertainment, released three posters of the new K-pop singers and innovatively introduced them to the fanbase. First up is Giseok, whose picture was uploaded on the 'Z' captioned poster. In the picture, the agency mentioned the idol’s name and date of birth. Giseok was born on June 24, 2004.

Next up is Mingyu, whose picture was uploaded on the 'K' captioned poster. Dongyo Entertainment once again mentioned the idol’s name and date of birth in the post. Mingyu was born on January 9, 2001.

Last but not least, the agency introduced Sehyeon under the 'D' captioned poster. The picture of the idol lists his date of birth, which is June 25, 2000. Each member was styled differently and flaunted their visuals for their introductory pictures.

Fans react to the picture release of the new members

Upon hearing about the latest additions to the group, fans sprang up and rushed over to various social media platforms to reshare the pictures of the newly added members.

Sehyeon, Giseok, and Mingyu have become the talk of the town, with millions of fans warmly welcoming them to the group and sharing their excitement about seeing them perform soon.

mingyu’s bff @gayseoham @dkz_dy THE NEW MAKNAE IM CRYING JONGHYEONG IS A HYUNG NOW @dkz_dy THE NEW MAKNAE IM CRYING JONGHYEONG IS A HYUNG NOW

🪩 azul @stargazingjhs @dkz_dy you're so cute, mingyu! so happy to have you here. hoping for your success @dkz_dy you're so cute, mingyu! so happy to have you here. hoping for your success ❤

🪩 azul @stargazingjhs @dkz_dy wishing you so much success! have an amazing journey as a member of dkz, sehyeon. can't wait to see what you have planned for us @dkz_dy wishing you so much success! have an amazing journey as a member of dkz, sehyeon. can't wait to see what you have planned for us ❤

DKZ announces much-awaited comeback with new line-up

Less than a week after announcing major rebranding changes to the group, DKZ is making its return to the music industry with fresh music and new concepts. The boy group is gearing up to release their sixth single album, CHASE EPISODE 2. MAUM.

According to the group’s scheduled activity list, the new album will drop on April 12 at 6:00 pm KST. Before the new drop, the group will release several teaser images and videos for their much-anticipated comeback.

