DONGKIZ rebrand as DKZ and undergo major member changes

K-pop boy group DONGKIZ, now DKZ, has undergone major changes both in terms of group name and members. The group’s agency, Dongyo Entertainment, announced on Fancafe that the group will now be officially known as DKZ .

The five-member group officially debuted in 2019 but came into the spotlight after BL K-drama Semantic Error, featuring member Jaechan in the lead, became a hit.

The group will be adding three new members while Munik will go on a hiatus. Another member, Wondae, has departed the group due to health concerns. Considering the audience was just getting used to the group, major changes have led to a lot more buzz about them.

Boy group DKZ to introduce three new members as two halt activities

The name DKZ might make some people think a new boy group is ready to hit town. Considering the many changes DONGKIZ has undergone, it very well might be.

On March 18, Dongyo Entertainment informed fans that the group had rebranded itself after releasing a new logo motion clip.

The agency discussed matters regarding Wondae and Munik. As per doctor’s recommendations, Wondae would require “constant rehabilitation” in the future due to his injury. After multiple discussions, the member decided to leave the group.

Meanwhile, Munik has decided to go on a hiatus and will not participate in the group’s upcoming comeback. As the idol showed determination to participate, the agency monitored his health. Both the idol and the agency concluded that it would be best to prioritize Munik’s health.

Second, the agency announced that the group would be adding three new members. With Wondae’s departure, the group currently comprises of four members - Kyoungyoon, Jaechan, Jonghyeong, and Munik.

The agency also expressed their wish to have fans support the new group as a team and shower them with the same amount of love.

They said,

“DONGKIZ and DKZ are not different groups, but instead please think of the two as one team that connects the memories of the past, the present, and the future, and please send them your support and love.”

The group will be releasing an album next month to show fans a whole new avatar.

Meanwhile, the group's songs that are trending on the South Korean charts are LUPIN, which was released in March 2020, and Crazy Night, released in July 2021. The new-found success and lineup changes might make the group shine brighter internationally.

Edited by Sabika