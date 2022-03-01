×
Create
Notifications

NMIXX claims Spotify's first RADAR KOREA artist of the year tag with debut single

NMIXX claims Spotify&#039;s first RADAR KOREA artist of the year (Image via JYP/YouTube)
NMIXX claims Spotify's first RADAR KOREA artist of the year (Image via JYP/YouTube)
Kumari Khushboo
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Mar 01, 2022 06:43 AM IST
News

On February 28 KST, Spotify announced that NMIXX had been chosen as the first RADAR KOREA artist of the year.

Recognized as Spotify's global emerging artist support program, RADAR introduces new and talented artists to a global audience, providing them with resources, editorial support, and long-term marketing promotions both online and offline.

스포티파이 RADAR 아티스트는바로바로! #NMIXX새로운 시대를 책임질 최상의 조합! NMIXX의 데뷔 싱글 #AD_MARE 의 타이틀곡 #OO 를지금 여기, 스포티파이에서 들어보세요!👇spoti.fi/3BWps14 @NMIXX https://t.co/3yqXHFrTsn

Spotify's RADAR KOREA playlist, which debuted in August 2020, has introduced emerging Korean artists to Spotify listeners all over the world.

Spotify intends to back NMIXX's future moves by launching a long-term global marketing campaign that includes the creation of a variety of social content.

📰 NEWS | 022822Spotify selected NMIXX as the first “RADAR KOREA” artist this year.Artists selected for the program will have the opportunity to further expand their scope of activities and secure more listeners through the diversified support of Spotify.#NMIXX #엔믹스 https://t.co/bIWBx7rvrF

It will also provide the group with the opportunity to create Spotify Singles, enabling them to re-record one of their existing songs in a different way, or cover a song of their selection by one of their favorite musicians.

According to a JYP representative, the label is excited to see the group communicate with global K-pop fans via Spotify. Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment's 7-member girl group made their official debut on February 22 with the single AD MARE.

More information on JYP Entertainment's new girl group NMIXX

JYP Entertainment's rookie girl group had a rough start ahead of their debut, with their debut single O.O being leaked beforehand and being reprimanded for having a similar concept and teaser to popular fourth-gen girl groups Aespa and Loona.

NMIXX "O.O" M/Vyoutu.be/3GWscde8rM82022.02.22 6:00PM (KST)2022.02.22 4:00AM (EST)#NMIXX #엔믹스#AD_MARE#OO#오늘_NMIXX_OO_데뷔 https://t.co/rfP2oicrvp

It didn't help matters that their debut performance was postponed after a member of the group tested positive for Covid-19. Fans expected the group's debut to end all conflicts and give them more recognition, and that is precisely what happened.

[📢] Check out our trackO.O on The Chart Show w/@BrookeReese on @AppleMusicListen here at 6:00AM LA 11:00PM Korea on 2/28apple.co/Chart#NMIXX #엔믹스#AD_MARE#OO https://t.co/L56cDL8yLn

NMIXX's debut is one of the most anticipated K-pop debuts, and all credit goes to JYP Entertainment for building up the group so much before their official debut. The label's limited edition Blind Package was released without even revealing the members of NMIXX (previously JYPn), which proved to be a successful strategy.

NMIXX‘s Spotify stats are rising everyday 👀 https://t.co/zA3FZbAb2s

JYP Entertainment, one of the 'Big 3' K-pop labels, appeared to have nailed the debut of the rookie group, with the group selling approximately 60,000 copies of Blind Package in July 2021, well ahead of their official debut.

JYP Entertainment's new group mini-album AD MARE is available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and MelOn.

Highest 1st Week Debut Album sales by K-pop Girl Groups: 1. aespa’s ‘Savage’ - 276,8772. @NMIXX_official ‘AD MARE’- 227,3993. Kep1er ‘FIRST IMPACT’ - 206,5694. IVE’s ‘ELEVEN’ - 152,229#NMIXX #엔믹스 #AD_MARE https://t.co/iBZfNlPNIp

Previously, with tagline 'Nice to MIXX you,' JYP Entertainment's girl group released several concept photos featuring all seven members, heightening fan expectations for their release.

#NMIXX Studio Choom https://t.co/GPuOdDx2ug
Also Read Article Continues below

The group showcased dazzling visuals in silk dresses, white pearls, and leather garters in the published photos, creating an elegant yet powerful atmosphere. Each of the members appears to be JYP's most optimistic group to date, with their confident glances into the camera.

Edited by R. Elahi
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी