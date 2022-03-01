NMIXX claims Spotify's first RADAR KOREA artist of the year tag with debut single

On February 28 KST, Spotify announced that NMIXX had been chosen as the first RADAR KOREA artist of the year.

Recognized as Spotify's global emerging artist support program, RADAR introduces new and talented artists to a global audience, providing them with resources, editorial support, and long-term marketing promotions both online and offline.

Spotify's RADAR KOREA playlist, which debuted in August 2020, has introduced emerging Korean artists to Spotify listeners all over the world.

Spotify intends to back NMIXX's future moves by launching a long-term global marketing campaign that includes the creation of a variety of social content.

It will also provide the group with the opportunity to create Spotify Singles, enabling them to re-record one of their existing songs in a different way, or cover a song of their selection by one of their favorite musicians.

According to a JYP representative, the label is excited to see the group communicate with global K-pop fans via Spotify. Meanwhile, JYP Entertainment's 7-member girl group made their official debut on February 22 with the single AD MARE.

More information on JYP Entertainment's new girl group NMIXX

JYP Entertainment's rookie girl group had a rough start ahead of their debut, with their debut single O.O being leaked beforehand and being reprimanded for having a similar concept and teaser to popular fourth-gen girl groups Aespa and Loona.

It didn't help matters that their debut performance was postponed after a member of the group tested positive for Covid-19. Fans expected the group's debut to end all conflicts and give them more recognition, and that is precisely what happened.

NMIXX's debut is one of the most anticipated K-pop debuts, and all credit goes to JYP Entertainment for building up the group so much before their official debut. The label's limited edition Blind Package was released without even revealing the members of NMIXX (previously JYPn), which proved to be a successful strategy.

JYP Entertainment, one of the 'Big 3' K-pop labels, appeared to have nailed the debut of the rookie group, with the group selling approximately 60,000 copies of Blind Package in July 2021, well ahead of their official debut.

JYP Entertainment's new group mini-album AD MARE is available on all major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and MelOn.

Previously, with tagline 'Nice to MIXX you,' JYP Entertainment's girl group released several concept photos featuring all seven members, heightening fan expectations for their release.

The group showcased dazzling visuals in silk dresses, white pearls, and leather garters in the published photos, creating an elegant yet powerful atmosphere. Each of the members appears to be JYP's most optimistic group to date, with their confident glances into the camera.

