JYP Entertainment expands its label in the US

JYP Entertainment has extended its roots into the US market and has carried out a full-scale expansion to widen K-pop exposure in other countries. JYPE has established JYP USA, which is the label's new corporation.
In 2021, JYPE expanded its roster to include boyband Xdinary Heroes and the new K-pop girl group NMIXX. The former made their debut in December 2021 with the digital single Happy Death Day.
Meanwhile, NMIXX made its debut on February 22, 2022, with the release of their first-ever album AD MARE and the title track O.O, which has seen soaring success since its release.
JYP Entertainment to carry out new strategic plans
JYP Entertainment, the K-pop agency behind world-famous Korean-pop groups and soloists like TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY, 2PM, J.Y. Park, Bernard Park, DAY6, Boy Story, NiziU, Xdinary Heroes, and NMIXX, has established a branch in the US to expand its reach in the North American market with its 'Globalization by Localization' project.
JYP USA also shared its intentions to discover and sign local US artists in the future. Additionally, this plan comes as an idea to further the development of the current roster, which was set forth by JYPE last year. It will initially be based in Los Angeles, with plans to expand to New York City in the near future.
JYPE released an official statement to various media outlets explaining its purpose for the label’s expansion.
"We have set up JYP USA to secure a foothold in the North American market, where the K-pop base continues to expand, and attempt a new strategic evolution".
The label continued:
"The newly established corporation will work to help JYP-managed artists advance in the US market in the future as well as to discover and nurture new talents in the region.
JYP USA is the latest project in the K-pop agency’s effort to expand its reach in the global market. In February 2022, JYP Entertainment announced that it had expanded its strategic collaboration with US Republic Records, one of the most-popular American record labels owned by Universal Music Group, which began in 2020 with the K-pop girl group TWICE.
Republic Records will support the US activities of JYP’s artists, including boy band Stray Kids and girl group ITZY, under the new alliance.
As per Billboard, Republic Records’ founder and CEO, Monte Lipman, stated that JYPE’s North American expansion would help establish an international bastion of K-pop. He also believes that the label’s roster would be able to gain a greater foothold in the US market through the new project.