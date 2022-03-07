Stray Kids 2022 world tour is finally here: First set of cities announced 

On March 7, KST, Stray Kids gave fans a long-awaited surprise - a world tour announcement. The schedule for the "Stray Kids 2nd World Tour MANIAC" dropped right between the teaser updates for the group's upcoming album, ODDINARY. The name is also inspired by the group's title track called MANIAC.

The world tour will commence in South Korea, moving towards two cities in Japan and multiple cities in the USA, before finishing off in Tokyo. The first leg is scheduled to start at the end of April and round up in July.

The upcoming world tour will mark the Thunderous group’s first in more than two years. The last tour was the "District 9: Unlock" tour that ended in February 2020, dates after which were canceled due to the pandemic.

Stray Kids surprise fans with a world tour announcement, take over Twitter trends

Speculation was rife with Stray Kids hosting a world tour in 2022 from October last year. Anticipation arose when the agency confirmed the plans in the group's Step Out 2022 video. From analyst predictions to fans trying to implore some information from members during fan video calls, the wait has been worth it.

The Thunderous boy group unveiled the first leg of its 2022 world tour schedule in a rather thrilling and eerie poster. Titled "Stray Kids 2nd World Tour MANIAC," the group will be performing in South Korea, Japan, and the USA first.

The group will perform in Seoul on April 30 and May 1. The group will move to Japan and hold a four-day concert - June 11 and 12 in Kobe, and 18 to 19 in Tokyo.

The following country is the USA, where the group will perform in Newark (June 29), Chicago (July 1), Atlanta (July 3), Fort Worth (July 6), Los Angeles (July 9), Oakland (July 12), and Seattle (July 14).

The first leg will end with the group heading back to Japan and performing in Tokyo on July 26 and 27.

Only the dates for the concert have been released. More information such as the venue, the ticketing website, and others will follow suit. The group has also teased the addition of more cities.

The group's fandom, STAY, took over Twitter trends with multiple hashtags celebrating the announcement. Some fans trended country-specific phrases, hoping their country would be a part of the second leg.

Meanwhile, the group is gearing up for a comeback on March 18 with their mini-album, ODDINARY. JYP Entertainment has released an exciting Unveil Track teaser video for song 거미줄 (VENOM), showcasing the spooky-action-filled concept Stray Kids will have for the album. The concept is unlike anything seen before by the group and has, in turn, raised the stakes for expectations.

All eyes are now on the self-producing JYP Entertainment group and the reception the group will receive for its upcoming album and world tour.

Edited by R. Elahi