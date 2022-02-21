K-pop comebacks in March 2022: Stray Kids, NCT Dream, Red Velvet, and more

March 2022 will be a battleground for K-pop groups. Over ten groups are expected to make a comeback, with four artists scheduled to debut next month as well.

The list features Japanese comebacks too. The competition for music show wins and topping charts is set to be more challenging as rookie groups will be going against big groups this comeback season.

K-pop fans gear up for a March comeback battle: Oh My Girl, Weeekly, Brave Girls, and more to release albums

Groups that confirmed to have a comeback on March 2022 :Nct DreamOh My GirlCherry BulletWeeklyStray KidsAstroGidle Groups that confirmed to have a comeback on March 2022 :Nct DreamOh My GirlCherry BulletWeeklyStray KidsAstroGidle😐😭 https://t.co/CkcMW1bjOT

With approximately 13 K-pop comebacks and debuts in March 2022, fans feel spoilt for choice. One by one, reports started revealing comeback releases and debuts. One of the many ways to determine how successful a particular comeback has been is through music show wins.

SBS’ Inkigayo, MBC’s Show!Music Core, KBS’ Music Bank and other programs calculate digital streams and physical points to determine weekly winners. With big and small groups making a comeback together, the stakes for trophies have grown higher.

Take a look at the K-pop groups reported to be making a comeback as of February 20.

1. Nct Dream - TBA

On January 27, SM Entertainment confirmed that the Hot Sauce group will be releasing an album in March. It will be the K-pop group’s first 2022 release since its repackaged album Hello Future nine months ago.

2. Oh My Girl - TBA

Girl group Oh My Girl will also return with a comeback in March, confirmed agency WM Entertainment on February 7. No further information has been revealed regarding the comeback yet.

3. Cherry Bullet - March 2

After its last release in January 2021, Cherry Bullet will be releasing its second mini-album titled Cherry Wish on March 2. The group released two contrasting concept photos for the same, and will release lyrics poster, highlight medley, and more in the future.

4. Weeekly - March 7

After taking over the industry with their viral dance moves and songs, Weeekly is also among the many K-pop groups gearing up for a March comeback. The group announced its first single album, titled Play Game: AWAKE, which will be released on March 7, 6 PM KST.

5. ASTRO’s Moonbin & Sanha - March 15

Moonbin and Sanha from ASTRO will be making their unit comeback with mini-album, REFUGE. The duo pre-released a song titled Ghost Town to hype fans up, who have been eagerly awaiting the singers’ return.

6. KINGDOM - March 17

Rookie boy group KINGDOM, who stunned fans with their royal and unique concept, will make a return with their fourth album, History of Kingdom: Part IV Dann. For KINGDOM, each album release focuses on one member who rules a fictional kingdom and tells its stories.

7. Stray Kids - March 18

Million-selling boy group Stray Kids has hardly taken a break since August last year. The group released NOEASY in August, Christmas EveL in November, filmed variety and reality shows, interviews, and collaborations. Now, they will be releasing mini-album ODDINARY in March.

8. (G)I-DLE - TBA

CUBE Entertainment confirmed K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE’s plans to make a comeback in March 2022. Moreover, after Soojin left the group due to bullying allegations, (G)I-DLE will now be promoted as a five-member group.

9. Red Velvet - TBA

Third-generation K-pop girl group Red Velvet is also reported to be working on a new album with the release goal set for next month. As the group is known for breaking stereotypical girl group concepts, fans wait excitedly to see what the group will offer next.

10. Brave Girls - TBA

The viral Rollin singers, Brave Girls, is also reportedly making comeback next month. The members are currently preparing the album. The six-year-old girl group saw sudden popularity when the 2017 song Rollin became a sudden viral sensation last year.

The upcoming release will come six months after their last release, After We Ride.

Meanwhile, K-pop groups with a Japanese comeback in March are TWICE with #TWICE4 on March 2, MAMAMOO with I Say Mamamoo on March 23, and CIX with Pinky Swear on March 30.

Groups that don't have a set debut date are girl group ILY:1, and boy group T.A.N.

As for debuts, Yeuhua Entertainment’s boy group TEMPEST will debut with It’s ME, It’s WE on March 2, MONSTA X’s Kihyun will make a solo debut with VOYAGER on March 15, and Girls Planet 999’s participant Kawaguchi Yurina will solo debut with digital single Look at Me on March 21.

The expected releases of the month include EXO Suho’s special gift to fans, which he posted a teaser of on the group’s official Twitter account, and BTS’ speculated surprise song during its Seoul concert.

