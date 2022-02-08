Meet Tempest, the pre-debut group creating buzz

A new pre-debut group, Tempest, is creating buzz in the K-Pop community. Featuring a mix of contestants from some of Korea's most successful survival series as well as some newcomers, Tempest already has a dedicated fanbase.

Tempest is a seven-member boy band signed to Yuehua Entertainment. They will make their debut with the short album It's Me, It's We on February 21, 2022. They will be the first group to make their debut under Yuehua Entertainment in over three years since Everglow.

The seven member group consists of LEW, Hyeongseop, Hyuk, Hwarang, Eunchan, Taerae, and Hanbin.

Meet the members of Tempest

LEW

Lew (Image via @tpst_official on Instagram)

Lee Eui-woong, or Lew, was born in Incheon, South Korea. He was a contestant on season 2 of Produce 101. He made his first public appearance on Hello Counselor at the age of 15, which led to him joining Yuehua Entertainment as a trainee. In November 2017, he and Hyeongseop debuted as the duet Hyeongseop x Euiwoong. The duo, however, split in August 2021.

Hanbin

Hanbin (Image via @tpst_official on Instagram)

Hanbin was born in Vietnam in the city of Yên Bái. He was a participant on MNET’s survival show ILAND. He gained a lot of popularity as a result of the show, but he was eliminated in episode 11. In 2016, he founded the dance group CAC, which disbanded in 2019. In October 2020, he conducted his first solo fan meetup, Hanbin!00 percent. He left his former agency Belift entertainment in 2021 and joined Yuehua Entertainment.

Hyeongseop

Hyeongseop (Image via @tpst_official on Instagram)

Hyeongseop, also known as Ahn Hyung-seop, will join the line up as a vocalist and dancer. He rose to popularity after placing 16th on Produce 101. He was born in the South Korean city of Icheon. In 2017, he made his acting debut in the web drama Mischievous Detectives on Naver TV Cast.

Hyuk

Hyuk (Image via @tpst_official on Instagram)

Hyuk will be Tempest's primary vocalist. Aside from Yuehua Entertainment, he passed the first round of auditions for FNC, JYP, and Big Hit Entertainment.

Eunchan

Eunchan (Image via @tpst_official on Instagram)

Eunchan, also known as Choi Byeong-seop, is another vocalist in the group. He was born in 2001 and has never made a public appearance. He is from the South Korean city of Anyang in the province of Gyeonggi-do. In 2020, he graduated from Hanlim Multi Arts School's fashion modeling department.

Hwarang

Hwarang (Image via @tpst_official on Instagram)

Hwarang, or Song Jae-won, is a 20-year-old member of Tempest who made his first appearance on the reality TV show Under Nineteen, where he placed 32nd. After six years as a trainee with DSP Media, he was ultimately accepted into the pre-debut group DSP N, currently known as Mirae, in 2020. He left the group that same year.

Taerae

Taerae (Image via @tpst_official on Instagram)

Taerae, or Kim Tae-rae, will join Tempest as the maknae i.e. the youngest member of the group. He will be taking on the role of the rapper. Gathering from the sketch film WHO AM I?, a sweet smile and plenty of energy seem to be the hallmark of this 19-year-old.

