New boy group TEMPEST debut date and schedule released

Yuehua Entertainment’s new boy group TEMPEST has released its debut date, trailers and a promotional schedule. The six-member boy group will debut with their first album on February 21, 6 PM KST. From January 19 till the debut date, the company will keep raising enthusiasm and attracting more attention through multiple content releases.

TEMPEST started its promotional period with debut trailers introducing Eunchan and Hwarang. The debut trailers will be released in units and offer a glimpse into a potential storyline that the characters might have.

Eunchan’s debut trailer features the word “Classic” while Hwarang in his trailer says the phrase “Freedom, It’s me.” The setting also differs in the videos. The former is in an open ground with a car while montages of a piano on fire can be seen. The latter can be seen playing with volleyball and punching mannequins.

Debut trailers for two other members will be released on January 20, 12 AM KST.

Check out the two debut trailers below:

For the schedule, debut trailers, Sketch Film and an album mood poster will be released throughout January. These will also be released in units. Next month, four concept photos and visual clips will be released from 8 to February 10.

The agency will then move forward with two music video teasers, a tracklist, a moving poster, a highlight medley, a D-1 poster, and the album and the music video release.

TEMPEST PROMOTION SCHEDULE:



(JANUARY)

01.19DEBUT TRAILER #1

01.20 DEBUT TRAILER #201.21 DEBUT TRAILER #3

01.22 DEBUT TRAILER #4

01.25 SKETCH FILM-WHO AM I? #1

01.26 SKETCH FILM - WHO AM I? #2

01.27 SKETCH FILM - WHO AM !? #3

01.28 ALBUM MOOD SPOILER

TEMPEST PROMOTION SCHEDULE:(JANUARY) 01.19DEBUT TRAILER #101.20 DEBUT TRAILER #201.21 DEBUT TRAILER #301.22 DEBUT TRAILER #401.25 SKETCH FILM-WHO AM I? #101.26 SKETCH FILM - WHO AM I? #201.27 SKETCH FILM - WHO AM !? #301.28 ALBUM MOOD SPOILERPOSTER

Get to know TEMPEST members

MEMBERS:



#1 Lee Euiwoong - 이의웅 (2001)

#2 Kim Taerae - 김태래 (2002)

#3 Song Jaewon - 송재원 (2001)

#4 Ahn Hyeongseop - 안형섭 (1999)

#5 Ngô Ngọc Hưng - Hanbin (1998)

#6 Choi Byeongseop - 최병섭 (2001)

#7 Koo Bonhyuk - 구본혁 (2000)



MEMBERS:#1 Lee Euiwoong - 이의웅 (2001)#2 Kim Taerae - 김태래 (2002)#3 Song Jaewon - 송재원 (2001)#4 Ahn Hyeongseop - 안형섭 (1999)#5 Ngô Ngọc Hưng - Hanbin (1998)#6 Choi Byeongseop - 최병섭 (2001)#7 Koo Bonhyuk - 구본혁 (2000)

TEMPEST consists of seven members, three of which are familiar faces for K-pop fans. Hanbin, Hyeongseop, Bonhyuk, Euiwoong, Hwarang, Eunchan and Taerae make up the upcoming rookie group.

Euiwoong and Hyeongseop were participants of the idol survival show Produce 101 Season 2. Hanbin, who participated in I-LAND, has the most eyes on him. He joined Yuehua Entertainment in June last year after leaving BELIFT LAB.

Hyeongseop made his acting debut in 2017 with a web drama called Mischievous Detectives. Reportedly, Hwarang has been a trainee for nearly seven years and was a backup dancer in KARD’s Enemy music video. Meanwhile, Bonhyuk’s talent made him pass the first round at multiple agencies such as JYP Entertainment, FNC and BIG HIT MUSIC (formerly Big Hit Entertainment).

Meanwhile, Taerae and Eunchan will step into the entertainment industry through Yuehua Entertainment. There has been no news regarding their trainee years or participation in any project yet.

The rookie group has been in the news for a couple of months. The members recently made waves in K-pop with their hard-hitting covers of NCT 127’s iconic song Kick It and SEVENTEEN’s HIT.

