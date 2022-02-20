Starship Entertainment's girl group IVE continues to show remarkable response with its debut single ELEVEN 

Starship Entertainment's rookie girl group IVE's debut single ELEVEN continues to display impressive results after 12 weeks of its release. The album was released on December 1, 2021, by Starship Entertainment and distributed by Kako Entertainment.

The rookie K-pop group consists of six members, namely Yujin, Gaeul, Rei, Wonyoung, Liz, and Leeseo. Some groups in the music industry require years to go by before they can chart a #1 album anywhere in the world, but this isn’t the case with IVE. The group has already scored massive wins with their debut project.

Starship Entertainment's K-pop group IVE displays staggering results on various music charts

The K-pop girl group has certainly impressed netizens with its unique concept for the album ELEVEN. The debut single continues to show exemplary results on global charts, as well as domestic charts, 12 weeks after its release.

According to girl group’s agency, Starship Entertainment, their album recently ranked #120 and #70 on Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, respectively.

With this, IVE has also set a smashing record for featuring on Billboard Global 200 for ten consecutive weeks since its entry to the charts on December 14, 2021.

ELEVEN is also displaying staggering results on the domestic charts. The single ranks #1 on various domestic online music platforms such as Melon, Genie Music, VIBE, and FLO. It was also ranked #2 on Gaon Chart in the seventh week of 2022.

IVE takes another music show win for ELEVEN

On February 18, 2022, KBS’s Music Bank announced on their official website that the K-pop group’s digital single ELEVEN won another trophy in the third week of February 2022. This is the group’s outstanding 13th music show win for the digital single.

This is also the group’s third win at Music Bank, which means that they have achieved a triple crown on all three public broadcasting stations: KBS’ Music Bank, SBS’s Inkigayo, and MBC’s Music Core.

The members stated that it was an honor to receive such amazing results even when they weren’t promoting the album. They further thanked their staff members, family, and agency for sticking by them.

Edited by Danyal Arabi