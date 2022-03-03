Stray Kids drop a thrilling superhero-esque tracklist for ODDINARY

On March 3, KST, Stray Kids released an exciting visual revealing the tracklist for the upcoming mini-album, ODDINARY. The group dropped two versions of the tracklist, both giving off the same retro superhero vibe. The mini-album consists of seven songs, including two unit songs, co-written and co-composed by the members.

The tracklist is only the third sneak peek into the Thunderous group's album for its fans. The comeback was announced weeks ago on February 13, with a thrilling teaser trailer. The group went radio silent about their return until JYP Entertainment dropped the main trailer on February 27.

Stray Kids' ODDINARY tracklist reveals songs in two creative concepts

Stray Kids and JYP Entertainment’s Division 1 (the team in charge of the group) upped their game to multiple levels, as evident by the promotions and content for the upcoming release, ODDINARY. The mini-album will arrive in mid-March. It has raised the anticipation levels by diving deeper into the group’s established storyline with a superhero concept.

The visuals for ODDINARY’s tracklist show a screw designed for song-specific concepts, hinting at what each song could represent. The giant silver screw is reminiscent of Stray Kids’ limited edition ODDINARY album title: Frankenstein. The title track for the album is MANIAC, and the screw representing it has a solid green highlight.

Other songs on the album include Venom, Charmer, Freeze, Lonely St., and the unit songs, Waiting For Us (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Seungmin, I.N) and Muddy Water (Changbin, Hyunjin, HAN, Felix). Each song’s representative screw has a unique style, such as the Lonely St. has a screw standing beneath a streetlight, signifying loneliness.

Meanwhile, other versions of the tracklist have songs as their specific character cards. The concept is reminiscent of choosing weapons or heroes to play as in a video game.

As a self-producing group, the tracklist is filled with mentions of 3RACHA - the in-house production team composed of members Bang Chan and rappers Changbin and HAN. Bang Chan has worked on the composition and lyrics of all seven songs and arranged six of them.

Changbin worked as a lyricist and composer on all the songs except the one unit song, six out of seven tracks. The team’s youngest, HAN, also co-worked with others on the lyrics and composition for five of them. Other equally famous artists on the album include VERSACHOI, JUN2, Trippy, Millionboy and Nickko Young.

The excitement for ODDINARY has double folded with the tracklist reveal. Fans discussed the members giving them multiple spoilers in their daily conversations on Bubble sneakily without anyone noticing that it might be a potential hint.

Stray Kids’ ODDINARY will be released on March 18, 1 PM KST. Teaser photos and music video teasers are also expected to drop before the release.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar