Stray Kids’ 3RACHA tease an exciting collaboration with Japanese rapper SKY-HI

On February 15, Stray Kids' official Japan Twitter account posted a cryptic tweet announcing a collaboration of 3RACHA, the group's in-house production team, with a Japanese artist.

The tweet posted two emojis: a sky and an upward-pointing finger. STAYs, the fandom, were quick to figure out that it referred to the famous Japanese rapper, SKY-HI.

3RACHA comprises of the group's members Bang Chan, Changbin and Han. The trio is the reason behind the million-selling group's incredible discography since its pre-debut.

Stray Kids’ 3RACHA X SKY-HI collaboration and release date announced

Known as one of the prominent fourth generation K-pop artists, Bang Chan, Changbin and Han man the discography of Stray Kids. The trio write, arrange, and produce the group's music, making it their own and distinctive. The members are also known for their unique charms. Hence, a 3RACHA song never fails to hit the mark for fans.

The group's official Japanese account tweeted February 21, 2022, along with 3RACHA's names and emojis reading SKY-HI. Meanwhile, SKY-HI staff reversed the tweet and used 3RACHA's representative animal emojis. The interaction came as a surprise and was deemed cute by fans.

Japanese artist SKY-HI, aka Mitsuhiro Hidaka, is a rapper and a lyricist. He is part of two J-pop groups, AAA and a trio hip hop group called Mother Ninjas. The 35-year-old has hit songs and albums under his belt. These songs have charted on Billboard Japan Hot 100 and Billboard Japan Hot Albums chart.

빵. ☻ @38RACHA the fact that all stray kids members are in the top20 of KOMCA credits and 3racha are literally the top3 makes me so proud of them the fact that all stray kids members are in the top20 of KOMCA credits and 3racha are literally the top3 makes me so proud of them https://t.co/J71MLxDEyh

The 3RACHA trio is also known for its genius songwriting and rapping skills. The tease of the trio’s collaboration with SKY-HI has fans thrilled. They believe the group’s tagline, “Stray Kids everywhere, all around the world”, is once again turning into a reality.

y @marmelo____ SKY-HI is a rapper & member of “AAA”. He is so famous in JAPAN. I'm looking forward to collaborating with 3RACHA(Stray Kids)!!!! SKY-HI is a rapper & member of “AAA”. He is so famous in JAPAN. I'm looking forward to collaborating with 3RACHA(Stray Kids)!!!! https://t.co/d2aQq4Qp5b

리노링 ☻︎ 💜 @haetbitlinoring



OMG a japan music magazine had sky hi and 3racha pages right next to each other!!! OMG a japan music magazine had sky hi and 3racha pages right next to each other!!! 😮 https://t.co/tl5U9qVsbV

Meanwhile, the 3RACHA and SKY-HI collaboration will be released on February 21. More teasers and stills will be released in the coming days to raise more anticipation.

Since its official debut in 2018, Stray Kids has had only a few song collaborations up their sleeves, one of the many asks of fans from JYP Entertainment. The most recent partnership was with main rapper Changbin collaborating with Thai rappers F.HERO and MILLI titled Mirror Mirror, which went viral.

In other news, the NOEASY group recently announced their comeback with the mini-album ODDINARY. Pre-orders for the album have started, and it will be released on March 18.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar