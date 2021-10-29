Fans go wild as Stray Kids' Changbin joins forces with Thai artists F.HERO and MILLI for "Mirror Mirror"

Thailand and South Korea have joined forces in this fiery collaboration between Stray Kids’ Changbin and Thai Hip-Hop artists - F.HERO and MILLI!

In an unprecedented moment for Asian hip-hop, the popular Thai rappers got together with the Stray Kids member for their latest track, titled Mirror Mirror.

Stray Kids' Changbin joins hand with F. Hero X MILLIE for Mirror Mirror

The new single, which dropped on 28 October 2021, marks Changbin’s second ever solo collaboration with an artist. The first one was with Yoon Ji Sung’s for the song You... Like The Wind in 2019.

Milli and F. Hero are both major names in the Asian hip-hop industry. F. Hero’s celebrated hits include LOVE ENER-C ft. LUSS and Sry ft. Maiyarap.

Notably, this is not F.Hero's first collaboration with a Korean artist, having worked with GOT7’s BAMBAM in the past.

MILL, on the other hand, is one of Thailand's rising talents. The newbie rap star gained international attention with her singles Pakkorn and SUDPANG!

The young rapper recently released her single Not Yet. In the past, MILLI has collaborated with K-pop idol Minnie from (G)I-DLE .

The confluence of the three different voices in Mirror Mirror makes it a memorable number. The song, produced by NINO, the owner of HYPE Train, brings together heavy beats with powerful rap. The usage of three languages - Thai, English, Korean, makes this cross-continent collaboration stand out.

The stunning music video, which dropped at 9.00pm KST, blends together a tapestry of different cultures and bright colors. Coupled with that, MILLI, F. Hero and Changbin definitely bring all the swag with them. The idol’s visuals are the cherry on the top for this fascinating music video.

Watch the full video here:

Fans blow up the Internet for fave idol Changbin

The music video has already accumulated 0.17 million views, and the Strays are not stopping. Ever since the video dropped, #FHEROxMILLIxChangbin and #MIRRORMIRROR_MV have been trending on Twitter worldwide.

With the presence of a Stray Kids member comes the Strays, and Mirror Mirror is no exception. Changbin’s powerful vocals and stunning visuals have left Strays gasping for breath. The comment section of the music video is full of declarations of love for the K-pop idol's performance.

댕댕냥 @seungdduk “you telling me about surviving? survival? what are you saying, i don’t allow anyone out alive” seo changbin you are so so cool “you telling me about surviving? survival? what are you saying, i don’t allow anyone out alive” seo changbin you are so so cool https://t.co/yznk75WPac

비니 @spearhyunnie CHANGBIN YOU ARE A WORK OF ART CHANGBIN YOU ARE A WORK OF ART https://t.co/9pBKHVHsmH

While Mirror Mirror was appreciated by Changbin stans, his lyrics stood out due to the delivery, flow and clarity.

laney ❣️vote for skz! @laneylovesskz

he’s like the hottest man alive seriously, also the lyricism too, the diction, the clarity, the attractiveness



#MirrorMirror_MV @Stray_Kids Mirror Mirror - Changbin’s verse 🔥he’s like the hottest man alive seriously, also the lyricism too, the diction, the clarity, the attractiveness Mirror Mirror - Changbin’s verse 🔥he’s like the hottest man alive seriously, also the lyricism too, the diction, the clarity, the attractiveness #MirrorMirror_MV @Stray_Kids https://t.co/hdD5CCiZoS

꿀 ✦⋆͛ @seorecord rapping 9.25 syllables per second while looking like a god that's seo changbin for you rapping 9.25 syllables per second while looking like a god that's seo changbin for you https://t.co/6sWu9jUyuN

Changbin’s latest collaboration already has fans asking Spotify and JYP Entertainment, his agency, to give the artist a proper Spotify page.

돼끼 ⋆ AELA DAY ♡ @spearpout oh man changbin's clothing in mirror mirror is a pierre louis mascia velvet effect floral jacquard robe that costs like $1,150.00 oh man changbin's clothing in mirror mirror is a pierre louis mascia velvet effect floral jacquard robe that costs like $1,150.00 https://t.co/XdtO6XVsnP

Stray Kids' last album was NO EASY, which hit the floor on 23 August 2013. It featured 14 tracks, including the fan-favorite single Thunderous.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul