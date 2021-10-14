Stray Kids Felix’s back-baring outfit and hairstyle at the ‘Scars’ TikTok Live makes waves on Twitter

On October 13, Stray Kids' Felix attended Scars TikTok Live in a black back-baring outfit that has fans gushing over him ever since. The live event was a part of the group’s Japanese single Scars promotion. Along with the outfit, his long, blonde hair was tied in a loose braid, making him live up to his ‘fairy’ status.

Clips of several moments of Stray Kids members Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Han, Hyunjin, Seungmin, Felix, and I.N. are doing the rounds on Twitter. But Felix’s hairstyle and outfit, in addition to his cute moments with the members, are overtaking every other thing in the STAY world.

Fans react to Stray Kids’ Felix’s unforgettable hair and outfit at the TikTok Live event for ‘Scars’

Stray Kids held a live TikTok stage for their latest Japanese release, Scars, on October 13. The group dressed up in their chic black-and-white outfits with cuts here and there to represent “scars,” complete with their anime-style black boots. They played various games and even performed the title song, Scars.

As fans had fun throughout the show, their excitement over Felix’s outfit broke all barriers. The back-revealing outfit has fans going berserk as the idol has time and again revealed how he would like to try a mature concept in the future. With his deep voice yet overly cute visuals, he is often compared to a chick, and nicknamed a ‘fairy.’

elliot | HYUNJIN AOTM 💙 @st4rfcelix FELIX’S SHIRT ???? HIS HAIR ????? HE LOOKS SO GOOD WTF FELIX’S SHIRT ???? HIS HAIR ????? HE LOOKS SO GOOD WTF https://t.co/8OAsDW5OQe

cece 🍒 @SKZDOMIN8 meanwhile im just staring at felix’s back help meanwhile im just staring at felix’s back help https://t.co/nMT3Y2SC3v

복 ✦⋆ ͛ @lixiezone putting felix right in front bc of the bare back they did this on purpose i’m telling you putting felix right in front bc of the bare back they did this on purpose i’m telling you https://t.co/ACMlwGsRyt

The one-sided braided hairstyle he sported during the show doubles up his visual charm as the black roots make it look highlighted. Ever since spotting the hairstyle, fans can’t stop talking about it.

liv⁷ @taesflowercafe NO LOOK AT FELIX’S HAIR 😭😭 NO LOOK AT FELIX’S HAIR 😭😭 https://t.co/duLaY4zaB3

catboy felix @catboylixies currently thinking abt how my job in life isn’t braiding felixs hair currently thinking abt how my job in life isn’t braiding felixs hair

⚡Cee⚡ @nanceeruizPH

@Stray_Kids Whoever the hair stylist that made Felix looks like this, i just wanna say thank you ..ʕ•ε•ʔ Whoever the hair stylist that made Felix looks like this, i just wanna say thank you ..ʕ•ε•ʔ

@Stray_Kids https://t.co/1UK7ctaIpL

felix loops @bokieloops felix's hairstyle is so pretty 🥺 felix's hairstyle is so pretty 🥺 https://t.co/NNbtVYz02R

Check out some other cute and funny moments from Stray Kids Scars TikTok live:

telle ⚡️; felix 24/7 💙 @felixbbokd chan called felix to say something to him. chan told him he was frustrated until now because felix haven’t answered or told him what he wants/gift for his birthday 😂. chan asked him last 15 of september felix’s day chan called felix to say something to him. chan told him he was frustrated until now because felix haven’t answered or told him what he wants/gift for his birthday 😂. chan asked him last 15 of september felix’s day https://t.co/ZlEcTXIpTO

냠 @ctrlhwng changbin said he was hurt by 2min because he felt like he was being used during radio when they both texted him cuz he didn’t receive any reply from them after he replied 😭 changbin said he was hurt by 2min because he felt like he was being used during radio when they both texted him cuz he didn’t receive any reply from them after he replied 😭 https://t.co/2CGDlTgGZ6

head binchaner @SE0CHANS jeongin to changbin: you’re so handsome today jeongin to changbin: you’re so handsome today https://t.co/kBQpBQMCh5

Among all the Stray Kids members, Felix has been the most experimental with his styles. His outfits have always been on top of the previous one, from sporting short to long hair, cute vibes and intense, charismatic looks, crop tops, eye makeup, accessories, and everything else. One of his iconic photoshoots is GQ Korea July 2021.

Stray Kids' Japanese single Scars includes the Japanese version of Thunderous and My Pace and a new B-side titled Call as a bonus track.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids is the only JYP artist to surpass one million album sales with one album, i.e., NOEASY. There has also been speculation that the group will be releasing a repackaged album in November. JYP Entertainment has not released any official statement regarding it yet.

