Stray Kids Seungmin’s 'Here Always' for Hometown Cha Cha Cha out on Spotify

Stray Kids star Seungmin sang a song for popular tvN show Hometown Cha Cha Cha called Here Always. The announcement was made earlier in the week and on October 10, the song was released on Spotify to stream.

The song was featured in an episode that aired on September 26 and fans loved Seungmin's brilliant work on the show. The show is gearing up towards a finale that is expected to be filled with heartwarming and romantic moments. In the episodes scheduled to air on October 9 and 10, audiences saw some tender moments between Hye-jin and Du-sik on the show.

The song featured during this moment garnered attention for two reasons. Firstly, because the scenes portrayed brilliant chemistry between the lead actors Shin Min-ah and Kim Seon-ho and secondly, the singer himself.

Fans react to Hometown Cha Cha Cha OST by Stray Kids idol Seungmin

Just an hour after the release of the song by Seungmin on Spotify, fans of Hometown Cha Cha Cha and Seungmin geared up to help their stars by hitting a high number of streams on the platform. They also banded together to get hashtags such as #SeungminOSTHereAlways trending on Twitter.

rin @sungiewap

#SeungminOSTHereAlways

#갯마을차차차

#승민이의첫OST_들어보갯땨

@Stray_Kids HIS OST DEBUTED HIGHER ON MELON'S OLD CHART THAN WOLFGANG THATS HUGESEUNGMIN 1ST OST OUT NOW HIS OST DEBUTED HIGHER ON MELON'S OLD CHART THAN WOLFGANG THATS HUGESEUNGMIN 1ST OST OUT NOW

#SeungminOSTHereAlways

#갯마을차차차

#승민이의첫OST_들어보갯땨

@Stray_Kids

K🍷⚡️ @BANGChara426

#SeungminOSTHereAlways

NOW LET'S REACH FOR 500K SPOTIFY STREAMS AND 1M YT VIEWS FOR SEUNGMIN💖💖 SEUNGMIN 1ST OST OUT NOWNOW LET'S REACH FOR 500K SPOTIFY STREAMS AND 1M YT VIEWS FOR SEUNGMIN💖💖 SEUNGMIN 1ST OST OUT NOW

#SeungminOSTHereAlways

NOW LET'S REACH FOR 500K SPOTIFY STREAMS AND 1M YT VIEWS FOR SEUNGMIN💖💖 https://t.co/foPu5uirMh

⚡️ @jinirettttttt

#갯마을차차차

#승민이의첫OST_들어보갯땨 so do u cry at this part because kim seungmin sounds angel or are u normal #SeungminOSTHereAlways so do u cry at this part because kim seungmin sounds angel or are u normal#SeungminOSTHereAlways

#갯마을차차차

#승민이의첫OST_들어보갯땨 https://t.co/7PiZeRis9o

Fans are trying to get the song to 50 million streams soon. Some also noted that the Stray Kids idol song debuted higher on the Melon chart than that of Wolfgang's.

Fans of the Stray Kids star also shared clips of when Seungmin had sung the song in the studio. They expressed that they were extremely proud of the star for the song and said that they loved the track.

Also Read

Many fans confessed that they were in tears after listening to the OST of Hometown Cha Cha Cha. This is Seungmin's debut as a singer for the original soundtrack of a show. The announcement regarding the Stray Kids star's debut OST was made days after the song was featured on the show.

Fans are looking forward to more such releases from the star in the near future.

Edited by Danyal Arabi