Stray Kids' leader Bang Chan deletes a controversial phone case post, fuels an internal fanwar

Stray Kids Bang Chan’s recent black-and-white mirror selfie had STAYs all excited, but the same is now facing another controversy. A fan noticed the phone cover of Bang Chan, which wasn't easily seen, had stolen artwork.

Since the realization that some fans might be influenced to buy the phone case, the fan pointed it out. But the fandom's views were ultimately all over the place, leading Chan to secretly delete the post.

Stray Kids' Bang Chan uploads a photo with a stolen artwork phone case, fans react

The eight-member boy group Stray Kids' multi-talented leader, Bang Chan, has once again been embroiled in controversy. Thankfully this time, it's a bit less serious.

A couple of days ago, the idol uploaded a few chic mirror selfies. While many fans noticed him and all of his details, a rare few noticed the barely-seen printed phone cover.

The artwork was of Sukuna from the anime Jujutsu Kaisen. As claimed by a fan, Twitter user robin @natgeohan, that specific artwork was being used by a manufacturing company without crediting or taking the original artist's permission. They wanted others to help Bang Chan know that he had probably mistakenly supported the manufacturer instead of the original artist. (They have now deleted their account).

Robin (@natgeohan) translated a tweet from a Japanese STAY's account. After discovering Japanese STAYs were working quietly to resolve this, Robin using Bang Chan's name blew everything out of proportion.

Robin (@natgeohan) translated a tweet from a Japanese STAY's account. After discovering Japanese STAYs were working quietly to resolve this, Robin using Bang Chan's name blew everything out of proportion.

Robin wanted others to educate the leader about it through the app, Bubble. However, things soon spiraled into chaos as an internal fanwar erupted. And Robin took over to explain themselves.

But the damage was done.

Things could've taken a turn for the worse, as some STAYs believe it doesn't make sense to badger the leader about this issue. Especially when the Stray Kids member doesn't even post many pictures in the first place, citing some people cherry-picking the details to defame him as a reason.

Some STAYs argued that the design was stolen but that Bang Chan was not promoting it and encouraging fans to buy it, and that it was barely visible in the photo.

Some fans defended Bang Chan, saying there was no way he could have known it was stolen art and that he wasn't promoting the phone case since it was barely visible. They argued this was the seller's fault, not Chan's.

Some noted that it was STAYs who actually spread information about the phone case and what was on it, since Bang Chan had half of it covered in the photo.

misia 🖤🍷 @lukeouss I have a fake Louis Vuitton phone case, attack me and not chan please. I have a fake Louis Vuitton phone case, attack me and not chan please.

As someone who has been dealing with reposters/sellers a lot, here is what I have to say about the phone case situation: In the first place the focus shouldn't have been on Bang Chan who bought the case without knowing the artwork was stolen.

The core of JYP Entertainment and Stray Kids leader Bang Chan is busy producing, arranging, writing music, singing and rapping for the group. He rarely uploads his photos on Instagram, thus leaving fans yearning for one compared to the other members.

Hence, fans' disappointment with him resorting to deleting the post has left many wondering.

Fans noted that Bang Chan deleting the post shows that he cares. He found out about the phone case sooner than the majority of the fandom and took action very fast.

At the same time, they are proud of the Stray Kids' leader too as he took action in only a few hours when the news started taking over Twitter.

According to fans, all the purchase links for that phone case have been taken down.

