Stray Kids member Bang Chan’s old video where he is seen striking a Jim Crow pose to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” goes viral, K-Pop idol apologizes

Stray Kids member Bang Chan released a lengthy apology on Bubble after his video from the past, where he strikes a pose similar to that of Jim Crow, went viral.

This was perceived as offensive, and many people who watched the video believed that the K-Pop idol intentionally struck the pose. There was backlash against Bang Chan, as many took to social networking sites to call him a racist.

Why are international fans mad at Stray Kids member Bang Chan?

In the old clip of the 23-year-old, which has resurfaced online, he was seen dancing to Childish Gambino’s song “This Is American.” Chan seems to copy the pose that Childish Gambino had struck in the original video. This is a Jim Crow pose, which resulted in the star getting accused of being a racist.

To give some context regarding Jim Crow — it is connected to the legitimization of anti-black racism between 1877 and the mid-1960s. Jim Crow is a symbol of the racial caste system prevalent in many border and southern states.

In the video of This Is America, Donald Glover dubs this symbol as a dark and satirical representation. Bang Chan’s imitating of the same step, however, has offended and disappointed many.

Bang Chan released an apology note on Bubble

The Seoul native apologized unconditionally and said that he did not intend to hurt anyone, yet the fact that it hurt so many people was because of his incorrect decision. So he apologized to everyone for making an uninformed decision:

“STAY~ As a member of Stray Kids, ‘Stray Kids Everywhere All Around The World’ is a very precious slogan. Even if my intentions meant no harm, it doesn’t matter at all because there are people out there who were very hurt by my decisions. I should have thought it out more thoroughly and clearly before initiating those actions. Once again, I am very sorry and would like to ask for forgiveness from those who have been offended.”

He added:

“We, Stray Kids, do not support racism in any form and matter. As you all know, I’m still lacking a lot in many aspects. But with the unconditional love and support that I receive from STAYs, I can keep chasing my dreams to become a great artist, and overall, become a better human being. STAY, thank you so much for everything that you’ve done for me.”

Fans react to Bang Chan imitating the Jim Crow pose, with many supporting the star

Fans of Stray Kids, officially called STAY, decided that what Bang Chan had done was a mistake. However, they also pointed out that this was a mistake made in ignorance.

also the fact that bang chan preferred to write that by himself on a direct messaging platform instead of waiting and redacting something with the staff, because that would take hours and hours (as it would need to be revised and go through different approvals before posting) — 양🍀 (@byunskiz) August 3, 2021

You know, Bang Chan is not the kind of person haters are trying to paint him to be. He has been held accountable and he apologized multiple times. It's just heartbreaking to see someone so genuine, kind, and honest to be targeted by hate by toxic people who barely even know him. — 🍀🐺EJ - 이제이스테이🐺🍀 (@ySTayskz) August 3, 2021

BRO THIS MAN HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH ALL OF THIS SHIT !! IF YALL WANT TO THROW HATE JUST THROW IT ALL TO JYPE OR DIV1 pic.twitter.com/jr3wOBf3DI — 𝑚𝑖𝑦𝑎 ｡ﾟ•┈୨♡୧┈•ﾟ｡ (@hyunjinluvs_) August 3, 2021

outright stating that you do not think that Bang Chan is intelligent enough to comprehend the weight of his actions. This is the same situations with Jisung and Hyunjin. You all are very clearly stating that you think that they are not smart enough and too fragile to understand- — 🍀kae🍀 (@kaeconstella) August 3, 2021

So if SKZ are too fragile to handle why being racist is bad, then what about when racism affects them? SKZ has two Korean-Australian members. How are y'all gonna react if one day they tell you about their personal experiences with racism and prejudice? — 🍀kae🍀 (@kaeconstella) August 3, 2021

I love SKZ dearly, but I am black before I am a STAY. None of you who are trying to defend him will ever understand that while being black is lit is fuck, it is the scariest part of being alive. How would you like it if no matter what community you are apart of, you are- — 🍀kae🍀 (@kaeconstella) August 3, 2021

Many Black individuals had also confessed that they were not aware that the pose featured in the video of This Is America was connected to Jim Crow. So they believe that an apology was necessary, which was something that Bang Chan should learn from.

However, what the fans were not okay with was Bang Chan getting canceled for a mistake made in ignorance.

