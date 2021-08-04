Congratulations Jungkook: Fans trend #Euphoria260M after BTS idol’s solo surpassed 260 million streams on Spotify 

BTS idol Jungkook charted on Twitter after fans across the world began to congratulate the star on the occasion of his solo track, "Euphoria" surpassing 260 million streams on Spotify.

The song was written by DJ Swivel, Candace Nicole Sosa, "Hitman" Bang, Supreme Boi, Adora, and RM.

DJ Swivel served as the sole producer of the track. The video for this track was released in April 2018, however, the song itself was available to stream on August 2018. It was around the same time that BTS released Love Yourself: Answer.

Euphoria's role in the overall storyline of BTS and how Jungkook led the song

Euphoria adds further to the BTS storyline that has been incorporated over the years into the seven member K-pop group's work so far. The song also rose in popularity globally when the track was used in the finale of HBO's critically acclaimed show Euphoria.

Within Korea, the song was promoted during the 2018 KBS Song Festival. In the music video for Euphoria, we see each of the members continue to deal with their struggles as Debussy's Clair de Lune plays out, viewers can see Jin recall the time that he spent with the other members of BTS including Jungkook.

At the time, V was seen jumping into the ocean while Jungkook was beaten up by thugs. Other members also suffered and went through different kinds of struggles. The song portrayed a twist through its visuals where in the end, Jin took V's place, ready to jump into the ocean instead of his band mate.

The camera being toppled at the end of the video is an indication of Jin jumping into the ocean. The song sung by Jungkook includes video footage that draws parallels between the band's previous videos as well.

Fans react to Euphoria's achievement, congratulate Jungkook

Some fans were super excited to share the news with the world about their favorite idol's big achievement. Some also noticed that it was not only Jungkook, but Taehyung who also deserved applause.

Some fans also mentioned that Euphoria became the third most streamed song by a Korean soloist. The song is also the first solo by a Korean artist to surpass 200 million streams on Spotify.

Euphoria also made a mark in the US market by selling 500,000 units as well.

Fans also congratulated Taehyung because V's song Sweet Night, which is an OST for popular show Itaewon Class starring Park Seo-joon, also surpassed 150 million streams on Spotify.

Sweet Night became popular the moment the song was featured on the show and V's baritone was loved by fans globally. Of course, the fact that Itaewon Class happened to be one of the best shows of the year was also great news because Park Seo-joon and V became close friends.

In fact, Park Seo-joon and V are close to other stars of the show as well such as Park Hyung-shik and SHINee's Choi Min-ho.

