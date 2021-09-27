Stray Kids idol Hyunjin cuts his hair short and dyes it black, fans and fellow members cannot get over it

Stray Kids idol Hyunjin chopped his pretty mane short, leaving fans startled. Many took to social media to share that they would be missing the long haired Hyunjin. From the looks of it, not only fans, but certain members of the K-Pop star's band were also shocked upon seeing Hyunjin's new look.

However, what really garnered the attention of fans was Stray Kids member Jeongin, aka I.N.'s reaction. He was disappointed with the new look, and he made this clear to Hyunjin.

Fans react to Stray Kids idol Hyunjin's new hairstyle

Hyunjin had sported long hair for quite some time and fans were indeed dumbfounded by his decision to cut it short. However, there were also those who complimented his new look.

ً @HWHJLOOKS long haired hyunjin you will be missed.. long haired hyunjin you will be missed.. https://t.co/Hffv3txUZY

cy ➶ @HEREF0RSKZ yes we all loved hyunjin's long hair but yang jeongin... he was the biggest enthusiast yes we all loved hyunjin's long hair but yang jeongin... he was the biggest enthusiast https://t.co/lVdxNeM1Kj

StrayLyons @LyonsStray @HEREF0RSKZ @Stray_Kids hyunjin should listen to jeongin he has good taste @HEREF0RSKZ @Stray_Kids hyunjin should listen to jeongin he has good taste

hyunsung zone @hyunsungprod hyunjin and han doing the step out gesture after a very long time 😭 hyunjin and han doing the step out gesture after a very long time 😭https://t.co/OEcol5jAvb

changjin loop @changjinloop just changbin and hyunjin cuddling mid-dance practice just changbin and hyunjin cuddling mid-dance practice https://t.co/qOxHfQryCz

hwang hyunjin doing things @hhjthings hwang hyunjin being the hottest ending fairy ever with his black short hair (2021) hwang hyunjin being the hottest ending fairy ever with his black short hair (2021) https://t.co/SjVsOpHuEq

iana ↯ @NOEA8Y OCTOBER WILL BE HYUNJIN, BANG CHAN, AND LEE KNOW'S MONTH. AND MINE TOO, LET'S GET IT OCTOSKZ. OCTOBER WILL BE HYUNJIN, BANG CHAN, AND LEE KNOW'S MONTH. AND MINE TOO, LET'S GET IT OCTOSKZ.

Some fans also shared screenshots and memes of how other members of Stray Kids reacted. For instance, one fan shared all the questions that the members had asked Hyunjin. "When did your hair become black?", "What's with the color?"

However, the best reaction was really from Jeongin who sent a selca of himself with a disappointed face. Among Stays, it was known that Jeongin was a huge fan of Hyunjin's long blond hair.

Stray Kids' other activities

In other news, Stray Kids member Han couldn't participate in the group's event called KCON:TACT HI 5. A statement from the group's agency JYP Entertainment read: "Today, during rehearsals for KCON: TACT HI 5, Stray Kids member Han suddenly felt his health take a turn for the worse and it has been determined that he will not attend the scheduled event."

Also Read

The statement also added: "Since this was a decision made on behalf of the artist’s health, we ask for your understanding despite this sudden announcement. We will do our best to help our artists regain full health as fast as possible."

As a band, Stray Kids claimed their sixth victory on M Countdown when it came to Thunderous, their track from recent album NOEASY. Stray Kids thanked their fans and also said, “It’s an honor just to be nominated alongside our seniors, BTOB. We want to share the honor of this award with the BTOB hyungs.”

Edited by Siddharth Satish